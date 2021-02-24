Hewlett Packard Enterprise Paves Way For Mass Deployment of Open RAN in 5G Networks with Industry-First Open RAN Solution Stack

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack to enable the commercial deployment of Open RAN at scale in global 5G networks. The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack includes HPE’s orchestration and automation software, RAN specific infrastructure blueprints and telco optimized infrastructure. HPE service management and orchestration software supports telco networks from the core to the edge, reducing risk and allowing operators to seize the benefits of 5G. The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack also features the new HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server – the industry’s first Open RAN (radio access network) workload optimized server.

The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack has been developed by HPE’s newly formed Communications Technology Group (CTG), which offers one of the broadest telco portfolios in the market, and has been created to help telcos and enterprises take advantage of the huge 5G market opportunity with a family of open, interoperable solution stacks. The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack follows in the footsteps of the HPE 5G Core Stack that was unveiled in March last year. The solutions are linked with a common orchestration platform which supports telcos deploying resources and applications from the telco core to the edge. Both solutions are underpinned by an ecosystem of partners, with industry leaders already working to test and optimize their Open RAN software with the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack.

Global communications networks are undergoing a major transformation. 5G has been developed with open standards, allowing network operators to move away from proprietary single vendor systems on which previous generation networks were built. 5G standards give network operators the ability to mix and match best-of-breed hardware and software from multiple vendors into both the RAN and the core. These open technologies are being pursued vigorously by global telcos, industry bodies, and governments as they promise to create greater competition, lower costs, and boost innovation.

Open, cloud-native 5G networks are built on industry standard IT hardware running virtualized networks and technology advancements are now enabling the benefits of this disaggregation to also be applied to 5G RAN. HPE is contributing to the O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) who are driving this major industry shift. With the introduction of the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack, telcos can prepare for the commercial adoption of Open RAN at scale. HPE has more than 30 years of experience designing, building and tuning telco-grade infrastructure and software, and is bringing its unique telco expertise to bear with this pre-integrated, hardened RAN infrastructure platform.