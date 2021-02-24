Bureau Veritas links its syndicated credit facility financial terms to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the signing of an amendment to its EUR 600 million syndicated credit facility − originally signed in 2018 − in order to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance criteria.

Bureau Veritas' social and environmental performance will now be taken into account when calculating the financing cost of its syndicated credit facility. This will be measured against the quantitative ESG objectives that the Group has set for 2025.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, said:

“At Bureau Veritas, we contribute to Shaping a World of Trust by helping our clients reduce their risks in terms of quality, health, safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. These challenges are at the heart of our societal aspirations. Being a “Business to Business to Society” company comes with responsibilities: to set an example in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility, and to be a model for our industry in this field.

This announcement is part of our engagement, throughout all levels of the company, to contribute to a positive impact on people and the planet. It demonstrates our commitment to aligning financial and non-financial performance − a necessary condition for sustainable and profitable growth for all. With this action, we are proud to play a role in sustainable finance.”

Three non-financial criteria have been selected for inclusion in calculating the cost of financing the syndicated credit facility. They are:

Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bureau Veritas' CSR 2025 strategy − aimed at “Shaping a Better World” − is based on three drivers: