 

DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2021

24-Feb-2021 / 18:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release Wels, 24 February 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2021

- Outlook 2021

- Market share gains in the key motorcycle markets USA, Australia and Europe

- Further expansion of the e-bike segment

PIERER Mobility AG announces the guidance for the business year 2021.

For the financial year 2021, sales between EUR 1,800 - 1,900 million, an EBIT-margin between
8 - 9 % and an EBITDA-margin exceeding 15 % are expected.

PIERER Mobility expects that the demand in the motorized two-wheeler sector remains high in the business year 2021, with a further increase in sales and operating profit compared to the business year 2020. The operating margin in the motorcycle sector is expected to return to pre-crisis levels. Growth is expected to be driven primarily by continued high demand in North America, Australia and China, as well as by the anticipated market recovery in Europe.

In the important and strongly growing e-bike segment, the Group will develop into a significant global player in the medium term. Expansion into further European markets and the addition of motorcycle dealers to the dealer network are planned for 2021. In order to make the topic of electromobility in the e-bike sector accessible to an even broader target audience, the brand GASGAS is added to the portfolio.

Guidance 2021
Revenue in EUR million 1,800 - 1,900
EBIT margin 8 - 9 %
EBITDA margin > 15%
 

The annual financial report and the sustainability report on the 2020 financial year will be published on March 30, 2021 and are available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com at the following links:

