 

WMT Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Walmart Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walmart Inc. ("Walmart" or "the Company") (NYSE: WMT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Walmart securities between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wmt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers; (2) the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, (3) the Company’s managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; (4) hence, the Company’s pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; (5) the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and 6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Walmart’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wmt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Walmart you have until March 22, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



