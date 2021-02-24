Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Investigation

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic" or "the Company") (NYSE: SAH). Investors who purchased Sonic securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sah .

On October 7, 2020, The Charlotte Observer revealed that David Bruton Smith, Sonic’s Chief Executive Officer, was “arrested Monday and charged with assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation, according to public records and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.”

Then on February 18, 2021, Bloomberg published a report, “CEO Charged With Choking Woman Garners Board Support, Not Rebuke: Governance watchdogs say a firmer response is needed after Sonic Automotive’s David Smith was charged with assaulting a woman.” The Bloomberg article alleged that “[b]arely 24 hours after his release, Sonic’s board — more than a quarter of which is made up of Smith family members, including the CEO’s father and 93-year-old founder O. Bruton Smith — said it believed he was innocent and pledged its ‘steadfast’ support,” and continued to state that “Sonic’s ownership structure gives the company more room to shrug off any potential backlash, … The Smith family has about 80% of the voting power despite holding only a third of the shares outstanding because of a dual-class structure with supervoting stock.”

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Sonic shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sah.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

