 

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 3, 2021

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after the market close followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company also announced that it will participate in two investor conferences on March 11 and 12, 2021.

Paul J.B. Murphy III, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome guests back into our restaurants across the United States and to reopen and expand on-premise dining in our largest markets including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. Guests are clearly demonstrating their readiness and eagerness to dine at Red Robin again and we believe this is being driven by the declining trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, the increasing number of people that are being vaccinated, and the desire to connect with family and friends in a safe and playful environment. As we move through the year, we are preparing ourselves for what we expect will be an ongoing and sustained recovery in our business, and have in place numerous growth drivers that will position us well from both a sales and profitability standpoint. We look forward to sharing our plans during our upcoming conference call."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6026. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317 6671; the conference ID is 10152151. The replay will be available through Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and later archived on the Company's website at www.redrobin.com under the investor relations section.

Participation in March Investor Conferences

On March 11, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat and investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. The fireside chat will be webcast live beginning at 4:15 PM ET and later archived on the Company's website at www.redrobin.com under the investor relations section.

On March 12, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets' 2021 Consumer, Industrials, & TMT Investor Conference.

Interested parties should contact their salesperson at these respective firms to schedule an investor meeting.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM!



