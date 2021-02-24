10x Genomics Showcases Next Wave of Innovations at First Ever Xperience Event
Acquires Tetramer Shop; Reveals Details on Upcoming Products
PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today detailed a slew of new products and announced the acquisition of Copenhagen-based Tetramer Shop at its inaugural
Xperience 2021 event, a showcase with three breakout sessions corresponding to 10x’s three product platforms: Chromium Single Cell, Visium Spatial, and In Situ Analysis.
Tetramer Shop marks the fifth acquisition for 10x Genomics in its ongoing mission to master biology to advance human health. This acquisition follows the additions of epigenomics innovator Epinomics and spatial genomics pioneer Spatial Transcriptomics in 2018, as well as In Situ analysis companies CartaNA AB and ReadCoor in 2020. Tetramer Shop’s expertise in building empty, loadable MHC molecules accelerates the development of TCR-based therapeutics and diagnostics, broadening 10x Genomics immunology efforts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tetramer Shop was founded by Søren Jakobsen, Professors Sine Hadrup and Sunil Kumar from Danish Technical University, and Professor Sebastian Springer from Jacobs University. They are pioneers in the antigen-TCR discovery space, having previously developed technologies in this area. 10x Genomics will add to its European research efforts with a center in Copenhagen that Søren will lead. Sine, Sunil and Sebastian plan to continue to support 10x as advisors.
“Tetramer Shop will enable our customers to accelerate the development of TCR-based therapeutics and diagnostics that are critical to immunology, and we are thrilled to have them join forces with us,” said Ben Hindson, 10x Genomics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
Upcoming products detailed at Xperience 2021 followed their initial reveal last month at the annual J.P. Morgan Health Conference. New capabilities for single-cell analysis were featured, including:
- Low Throughput (LT) Single Cell Gene Expression solution - Enabling proof of concept before scaling, this kit will democratize single-cell sequencing by lowering startup costs by up to 60 percent. It is expected to ship in the first half of 2021.
- CellPlex Kit - Cell Multiplexing allows for increased sample and cell throughput as multiple samples and higher cell loads can be loaded into each channel. Seen as a way to lower costs for labs and increase adoption of the Chromium platform, it is expected to arrive in Q1 2021.
- Chromium X - This next generation single-cell instrument will make experiments of up to one million cells routine. It is expected to ship in the second half of 2021.
- Fixed RNA Profiling Kit - Offering whole transcriptome and targeted based readouts, this product addresses sample preparation challenges by preserving cell/sample integrity and the need to process samples in batches and transport samples. The company expects it to launch in the second half of 2021.
-
Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) Solution - Provides an end-to-end solution for the high-throughput discovery of antibodies and T cell receptors against multiple antigens
in a week. The product, targeted at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.
