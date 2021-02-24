10x Genomics Showcases Next Wave of Innovations at First Ever Xperience Event

Acquires Tetramer Shop; Reveals Details on Upcoming Products

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today detailed a slew of new products and announced the acquisition of Copenhagen-based Tetramer Shop at its inaugural Xperience 2021 event, a showcase with three breakout sessions corresponding to 10x’s three product platforms: Chromium Single Cell, Visium Spatial, and In Situ Analysis.



Tetramer Shop marks the fifth acquisition for 10x Genomics in its ongoing mission to master biology to advance human health. This acquisition follows the additions of epigenomics innovator Epinomics and spatial genomics pioneer Spatial Transcriptomics in 2018, as well as In Situ analysis companies CartaNA AB and ReadCoor in 2020. Tetramer Shop’s expertise in building empty, loadable MHC molecules accelerates the development of TCR-based therapeutics and diagnostics, broadening 10x Genomics immunology efforts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.