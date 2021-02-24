Quotient Limited to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that the Company will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:20pm ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.