ServisFirst Bank Announces Promotions of Two Top Bankers to Executive Vice President

“We are proud to announce well-earned Executive Vice President promotions for both Nic and Bart,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Nic and Bart have distinguished themselves in the industry and are two of ServisFirst Bank’s top bankers. ServisFirst Bank customers will continue to benefit from their experience, leadership and commitment to service.”

Nic Balanis, Executive Vice President

Nic Balanis has been promoted to Executive Vice President at ServisFirst Bank. He has spent 14 of his 18-year banking career at ServisFirst Bank. Balanis will continue to manage and lead a commercial lending team and the Cash Management Sales Team for the Birmingham Commercial Banking Group.

Balanis received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from The University of Alabama and was a member of the golf team. He also earned his Certified Public Accountant designation. He currently serves on the Alabama Trucking Association Board and as Treasurer for the Creative Montessori School. Balanis was named to Birmingham Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 list in 2018.

Bart McBride, Executive Vice President

Bart McBride has been promoted to Executive Vice President at ServisFirst Bank. He is a 16-year banking veteran and has the distinction of being one of the first ServisFirst Bank employees since its founding in 2005. McBride will take on an increased role in leading the Bank’s sales efforts and processes, while continuing to lead a commercial lending team in the Birmingham market.

McBride received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from The University of Alabama and later received his Master of Business Administration from The University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is involved with several non-profit associations, currently serving as the President of the Board of Directors of Preschool Partners. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Wooley Institute for Spoken Language Education (WISE) and Service Dogs of Alabama.

For more information regarding the promotions of Nic Balanis and Bart McBride to Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking for ServisFirst Bank

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

