 

Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 24 February 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 24 February 2021 to issue 934,900 incentive subscription rights to employees in the IDEX group. The grant was made under the company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 3.10 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 15 May 2025. Following the grant there are 57,278,993 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




