 

MOGU Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 10:30  |  35   |   |   

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

“Our KOLs on MOGU Live are increasingly important as they continuously provide differentiated shopping experience,” said Chen Qi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOGU. “Looking forward, we aim to further amplify our KOLs' fashion influence. We are confident that we can leverage their supply chain and fashion curation capabilities to serve wider audience from offline and overseas."

"MOGU Live is our key growth driver and it has delivered 20.9% growth year over year. MOGU live is now accounted for 80.3% of our total GMV." added Mr. Raymond Huang, Chief Strategy Officer. “Our Net loss has been narrowed to RMB 36.7 million, and on non-GAAP basis, we have achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA to RMB 1.2 million this quarter, reflecting strong operating efficiency and disciplined approach in our capital allocation.".

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Live Video Broadcast business continued to grow stronger with associated GMV for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 increasing by 20.9% year-over-year to RMB4,051 million (US$620.8 million). LVB associated GMV for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 accounted for 80.3% of total GMV. Active buyers of the LVB1 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 grew by 9.4% year-over-year to 3.5 million.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV2) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was RMB5,046 million (US$773.3 million3), a decrease of 19.9% year-over-year. GMV for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was RMB13,698 million (US$2,099.3 million), a decrease of 25.1% year-over-year.

Third quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 45.6% to RMB146.5 million (US$22.5 million) from RMB269.5 million during the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

  • Commission revenues decreased by 29.8% to RMB99.2 million (US$15.2million) from RMB141.2million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to the restructuring of the Company’s business towards a LVB-focused model.
  • Marketing services revenues decreased by 75.9% to RMB17.4 million (US$2.7million) from RMB72.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the restructuring of the Company’s business towards a LVB-focused model.
  • Other revenues decreased by 46.4% to RMB29.9 million (US$4.6million) from RMB55.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a decrease in online direct sales.

Cost of revenues decreased by 48.3% to RMB51.0 million (US$7.8 million) from RMB98.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, which was primarily due to a decrease in the costs associated with decreased online direct sales and IT related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 63.4% to RMB76.5 million (US$11.7million) from RMB209.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to optimized spending on branding and user acquisition activities.

Research and development expenses decreased by 14.5% to RMB27.2 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB31.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a decrease of share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 32.4% to RMB29.1 million (US$4.5 million) from RMB43.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a decrease of share-based compensation expenses.

Amortization of intangible assets increased by 10.3% to RMB113.5 million (US$17.4 million) from RMB102.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Loss from operations was RMB123.2 million (US$18.9 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB1,594.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily attributable to a goodwill impairment incurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net gain from investments was RMB 91.2 million (US$ 14.0 million), compared to loss from investment of RMB33.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to one of the Company’s investee repurchased a majority portion of the Company’s investment in it in October 2020.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB36.7 million (US$5.6 million), compared to a net loss attributable to MOGU Inc’s ordinary shareholders of RMB1,634.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA4 was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared to negative RMB86.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted net loss5 was RMB8.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB95.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB 0.36 (US$ 0.05) and RMB 0.36 (US$ 0.05), respectively, compared with RMB14.97 and RMB14.97, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2020. One ADS represents 25 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB820.1 million (US$125.7 million) as of December 31, 2020, compared with RMB1,095.4 million as of March 31, 2020.

Conference Call

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1 647 689 5649

Mainland China, North:

+86 108 007 141 191

Mainland China, South:

+86 108 001 401 195

United States:

+1 877 824 0239

Hong Kong:

+852 800 901 563

Passcode:

Mogu

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 4, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1 416 621 4642

United States:

+1 800 585 8367

Passcode:

1353957

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non­GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net profit/(loss) as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non­GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax expenses, share of results of equity investee, goodwill impairment, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net profit/(loss) as net loss excluding loss/(gain) from investments, net, goodwill impairment, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and adjustments for tax effects. Beginning from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, we combined each of (i) investment gain/(loss), (ii) gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (iii) gain from investment disposals, into loss from investments. The related financial statements prior to July 1, 2019 have been recast to reflect this change. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these non­GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non­GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non­recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the non­GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non­GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non­GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non­GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non­GAAP measures may differ from the non­GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non­GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non­GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MOGU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MOGU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about MOGU’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MOGU’s growth strategies; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect its operations or financial results; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e­commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e­commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to MOGU’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MOGU’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MOGU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

As of March 31,

As of December 31,

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

856,567

659,326

101,046

Restricted cash

807

807

124

Short-term investments

238,000

160,000

24,521

Inventories, net

2,926

1,068

164

Loan receivables, net

113,111

140,262

21,496

Prepayments and other current assets

99,108

98,821

15,145

Amounts due from related parties

57

157

24

Total current assets

1,310,576

1,060,441

162,520

Non-current assets:

Property, equipment and software, net

14,109

10,781

1,652

Intangible assets, net

813,011

506,050

77,556

Goodwill

186,504

186,504

28,583

Investments

102,373

62,211

9,534

Other non-current assets

14,183

163,111

24,998

Total non-current assets

1,130,180

928,657

142,323

Total assets

2,440,756

1,989,098

304,843

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

17,080

32,703

5,012

Salaries and welfare payable

6,032

22,736

3,484

Advances from customers

103

62

10

Taxes payable

6,342

14,430

2,211

Amounts due to related parties

12,018

6,714

1,029

Accruals and other current liabilities

393,536

336,684

51,599

Total current liabilities

435,111

413,329

63,345

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred tax liabilities

21,529

18,026

2,763

Other non-current liabilities

3,644

2,441

374

Total non-current liabilities

25,173

20,467

3,137

Total liabilities

460,284

433,796

66,482

Shareholders’ equity

Ordinary shares

180

181

27

Treasury stock

(6,566)

(117,296)

(17,976)

Statutory reserves

2,630

2,630

403

Additional paid-in capital

9,431,740

9,452,008

1,448,584

Accumulated other comprehensive income

201,796

86,429

13,246

Accumulated deficit

(7,649,308)

(7,868,650)

(1,205,923)

Total MOGU Inc. shareholders’ equity

1,980,472

1,555,302

238,361

Total shareholders’ equity

1,980,472

1,555,302

238,361

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

2,440,756

1,989,098

304,843

 

MOGU INC.

 

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

 

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2019

2020

2019

2020

 

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

Commission revenues

141,231

99,179

15,200

371,928

253,389

38,834

Marketing services revenues

72,459

17,431

2,671

224,833

59,400

9,103

Other revenues

55,850

29,935

4,588

119,564

78,739

12,067

Total revenues

269,540

146,545

22,459

716,325

391,528

60,004

Cost of revenues (exclusive of
amortization of intangible assets shown separately below)

 

(98,591)

(50,959)

(7,810)

(235,167)

(145,244)

(22,260)

Sales and marketing expenses

(209,274)

(76,543)

(11,731)

(534,993)

(186,385)

(28,565)

Research and development expenses

(31,884)

(27,245)

(4,175)

(138,324)

(83,897)

(12,858)

General and administrative expenses

(43,000)

(29,089)

(4,458)

(116,698)

(77,337)

(11,852)

Amortization of intangible assets

(102,898)

(113,469)

(17,390)

(244,182)

(259,697)

(39,800)

Goodwill impairment

(1,382,149)

 

-

 

-

 

(1,382,149)

 

-

 

-

Other income, net

3,372

27,530

4,219

11,404

42,380

6,495

Loss from operations

(1,594,884)

(123,230)

(18,886)

(1,923,784)

(318,652)

(48,836)

Interest income

7,430

4,789

734

23,218

15,213

2,331

(Loss)/Gain from investments, net

(33,918)

91,184

13,975

(66,550)

91,184

13,975

Loss before income tax and
share of results of equity investees

(1,621,372)

(27,257)

(4,177)

(1,967,116)

(212,255)

(32,530)

Income tax expenses

(769)

(9,437)

(1,446)

(528)

(7,087)

(1,086)

Share of results of equity investee

(12,497)

-

-

(114,104)

-

-

Net loss

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

 

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc.

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

Net loss attributable to
MOGU Inc's ordinary shareholders

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

Net loss

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments,
net of nil tax

(16,326)

(38,914)

(5,964)

86,811

(78,073)

(11,965)

Share of other comprehensive income /(loss)
of equity method investee

123

-

-

(145)

-

-

Unrealized securities holding losses, net of tax

-

(34,603)

(5,303)

(6,759)

(37,294)

(5,716)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,650,841)

(110,211)

(16,890)

(2,001,841)

(334,709)

(51,297)

Total comprehensive loss
attributable to MOGU Inc.

(1,650,841)

(110,211)

(16,890)

(2,001,841)

(334,709)

(51,297)

Net loss attributable to
MOGU Inc's ordinary shareholders

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

Net loss per share attributable
to ordinary shareholders

Basic

(0.60)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.77)

(0.08)

(0.01)

Diluted

(0.60)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.77)

(0.08)

(0.01)

 

Net loss per ADS

Basic

(14.97)

(0.36)

(0.05)

(19.18)

(2.06)

(0.32)

Diluted

(14.97)

(0.36)

(0.05)

(19.18)

(2.06)

(0.32)

 

Weighted average number of shares
used in computing net loss per share

Basic

2,729,385,471

2,557,169,038

2,557,169,038

2,713,973,736

2,659,049,836

2,659,049,836

Diluted

2,729,385,471

2,557,169,038

2,557,169,038

2,713,973,736

2,659,049,836

2,659,049,836

 

 

Share-based compensation
expenses included in:

Cost of revenues

1,983

659

101

458

1,908

292

General and administrative expenses

12,360

3,290

504

33,811

10,828

1,659

Sales and marketing expenses

3,287

1,420

218

8,558

4,041

619

Research and development expenses

3,634

1,296

199

12,756

2,916

447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MOGU INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash (used in)/provided by
operating activities

(37,692)

12,052

1,847

(156,962)

(27,929)

(4,280)

Net cash provided by/(used in )
investing activities

12,937

94,252

14,445

(255,010)

(36,584)

(5,607)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,049)

(7,523)

(1,153)

(27,822)

(110,154)

(16,882)

Effect of foreign exchange rate
changes on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(5,934)

(11,150)

(1,709)

28,414

(22,574)

(3,460)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash
and cash equivalents and restricted cash　

(32,738)

87,631

13,430

(411,380)

(197,241)

(30,229)

Cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash at beginning of period

899,074

572,502

87,740

1,277,716

857,374

131,399

Cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash at end of period

866,336

660,133

101,170

866,336

660,133

101,170

MOGU INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

December 31

December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net loss

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

 

Add:

Share of result of equity investees

12,497

-

-

114,104

-

-

Add:

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

33,918

(91,184)

(13,975)

66,550

(91,184)

(13,975)

Add:

Goodwill impairment

1,382,149

 

-

 

-

 

1,382,149

 

-

 

-

Add:

Income tax expenses

769

9,437

1,446

528

7,087

1,086

Less:

Interest income

(7,430)

(4,789)

(734)

(23,218)

(15,213)

(2,331)

 

Loss from operations

(212,735)

(123,230)

(18,886)

(541,635)

(318,652)

(48,836)

 

Add:

Share-based compensation expenses

21,264

6,665

1,022

55,583

19,693

3,017

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

102,898

113,469

17,390

244,182

259,697

39,800

Add:

Depreciation of property and equipment

1,877

4,298

659

5,342

7,881

1,208

Adjusted EBITDA

(86,696)

1,202

185

(236,528)

(31,381)

(4,811)

 

Net loss

(1,634,638)

(36,694)

(5,623)

(2,081,748)

(219,342)

(33,616)

 

Add:

Loss/(gain) from investments, net

33,918

(91,184)

(13,975)

66,550

(91,184)

(13,975)

Add:

Share-based compensation expenses

21,264

6,665

1,022

55,583

19,693

3,017

Add:

Goodwill impairment

1,382,149

 

-

 

-

 

1,382,149

 

-

 

-

Add:

Amortization of intangible assets

102,898

113,469

17,390

244,182

259,697

39,800

Less:

Adjusted for tax effects

(1,161)

(1,161)

(178)

(1,548)

(3,483)

(534)

 

Adjusted net loss

(95,570)

(8,905)

(1,364)

(334,832)

(34,619)

(5,308)

 
__________________________

1 “Active buyers of the LVB” refers to registered user accounts that placed one or more orders in one of the LVB channels on our platform, regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned. If a buyer registered two or more user accounts on our platform and placed orders on our platform through those different registered user accounts, the number of active buyers would, under this methodology, be counted as the number of the registered user accounts that such buyer used to place the orders;

2 GMV refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

3 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2020, which was RMB6.5250 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

4 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, loss/(gain) from investments, net, income tax expenses, share of results of equity investee and goodwill impairment and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

5 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) loss/(gain) from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) goodwill impairment, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) adjustments for tax effects. See “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non­GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MOGU Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020. “Our KOLs on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
MOGU to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 25, 2021