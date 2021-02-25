 

GBT’s Long Range Radio System Targeting Data and Audio Global Communication with or without Internet Services for Remote Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”) is targeting development of its long range radio system for use in data and voice global communications for remote applications, with or without internet services. The system is aimed to work without any other conventional networks like cellular, Wi-Fi or LAN. It is the goal to operate the system in a wide variety of remote applications like telemedicine, military/civil emergency rescue, marine and long distance IoT services. GBT is also aiming to provide internet services for faraway locations around the globe where conventional communication infrastructure is not available. The new radio system is planned to work with GBT’s medical and AI technologies, like qTerm and Avant! enabling data and audio communication for long distances, providing health monitoring, assistance services and modern online capabilities in remote locations around the world. The radio system is designed to be a complete fully-functional Long-Range device and will consist of a base, a mobile and a repeater unit. The three main components will include state-of-the-art circuitries including power supply module, GPS unit, MCU (Microcontroller Unit), IoT module and more. The system’s components communication will be done via selected radio waves (i.e., UHF, VHF, HF).

“GBT’s long range radio system is aiming to bring modern life to remote locations around the globe. If it is deep Amazon jungles, faraway geographical locations or the Arctic poles, it is our goal to bring convenience and modernization same as modern cities. The system is designed to independently operate on its own radio channel without internet or conventional communication networks enabling full bidirectional interaction. The system will include GPS module in case satellite services are available but will not be depend on it. This means that even when GPS signals is not available, for example inside a deep cave, the system will try to establish communication using triangulation methods. If the company is able to install efficient repeaters globally this would allow users to have a constant communication channel. Our goal is to bring safety and accessibility, enabling world’s exploration with confidence, ensuring people’s well-being and having their daily modern operations anywhere on Earth, according to our motto ‘It doesn’t matter where, you are never alone,’” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT’s Long Range Radio System Targeting Data and Audio Global Communication with or without Internet Services for Remote Applications SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”) is targeting development of its long range radio system for use in data and voice global communications for remote applications, with or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
3D Systems Announces Introduction of Next Generation ‘High Speed Fusion’ 3D Printing System for ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
GBT Tokenize Is Developing Real Time Object Detection Algorithms And Techniques For Kirlian Research
16.02.21
GBT Filed Patent Application for AI Based Facial Recognition Security System
11.02.21
GBT Researching a Development of a Radio Based Computer Vision System For Cardiovascular Applications
09.02.21
GBT Tokenize Corp Evaluating qTerm Applications for Hotel Industry
04.02.21
GBT Developing a Long-Range Radio System Targeting Global Communication for Remote Telemedicine
02.02.21
GBT Commences Research Project to Enhance Nanometer ICs Physical Verification Process
28.01.21
GBT Tokenize Engaged M Squared Associates to Support FDA 510(k) Submission for qTerm