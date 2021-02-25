Gibraltar Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Overall, we delivered record performance in 2020 while remaining very focused on the health and well-being of our people, operations, customers, and communities. We also worked on the business, executed key initiatives, and generated strong cash flow, enabling material investments to support our long term strategy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “Our fourth quarter performance was solid with revenue increasing 17% and adjusted EPS increasing 4%, and we enter 2021 with a strong backlog of approximately $300 million, up 50%, and a strong balance sheet and cash flow profile to continue driving our key initiatives.”

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Results of TerraSmart, acquired at the end of the day on December 31, 2020, had no impact on operations in 2020 in reported results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations*

Gibraltar reported the following consolidated results from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Dollars in millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $265.2 $226.0 17.3% $265.2 $226.0 17.3% Net Income $17.6 $15.0 17.3% $19.5 $18.6 4.8% Diluted EPS $0.53 $0.46 15.2% $0.59 $0.57 3.5%

Fourth quarter 2020 net sales from continuing operations increased 17.3% to $265.2 million, driven by the Residential Products and Renewable Energy & Conservation segments. Of the 17.3% increase, organic growth accounted for 3.6%, and recent acquisitions contributed 13.7%.

GAAP earnings increased 17.3% to $17.6 million, or $0.53 per share, while adjusted earnings increased 4.8% to $19.5 million, or $0.59 per share, the result of organic growth and continued margin expansion in the Residential Products segment, product and services mix, favorable alignment of price to material costs, and ongoing benefits from operational excellence initiatives. Adjusted measures remove charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and other reclassifications, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

*Gibraltar has classified the Industrial business as a discontinued operation with fourth quarter 2020 results. Included in fourth quarter 2020 loss from discontinued operations of $26.1 million is a non-cash loss of $29.6 million related to the disposal of this business.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Renewable Energy & Conservation

The acquisition of TerraSmart, an important addition to Gibraltar’s renewable energy business, was completed on December 31, 2020. TerraSmart delivered 2020 revenue of $157 million and adjusted EBITDA of $26 million, in line with expectations creating a business with approximately $400M in revenue and operating margin in excess of 12% on a Pro Forma basis as we enter 2021. TerraSmart’s 2020 results did not impact Gibraltar’s Q4 2020 results.

For the fourth quarter, the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $124.6 $111.4 11.8% $124.6 $111.4 11.8% Operating Margin 9.4% 14.9% (550) bps 9.7% 15.2% (550) bps

Segment revenue increased 11.8% driven by growth from acquisitions. Organic revenue slowed during the quarter driven by certain market dynamics. Solar customers experienced unanticipated solar panel supply challenges and building permit delays causing temporary delays to existing projects slated for the fourth quarter. In the conservation business, market conditions for greenhouse structures and processing extraction equipment serving the cannabis and hemp markets remain slow, but the positive momentum in order activity and backlog over the last 60 days supports our previous expectation of these two markets being solid in 2021. Total segment backlog continued to grow, increasing 55%, driven by continued strength in both solar energy and organic produce end markets.

Adjusted operating margin performance was driven by a reduction in solar volume as existing solar projects moved into 2021. We expect the solar panel supply challenges to subside in the first half of 2021. We also experienced a delay to our integration plan of Thermo Energy Systems (TES), which is located in Canada, due to mandated Covid-19 visitation and travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. The slower greenhouse structures and processing equipment market for cannabis and hemp impacted volume and productivity initiatives in the quarter creating a margin drag accordingly.

Residential Products

For the fourth quarter, the Residential Products segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $128.2 $101.2 26.7% $128.2 $101.2 26.7% Operating Margin 15.8% 13.0% 280 bps 15.9% 13.1% 280 bps

Segment revenue increased 26.7% as the residential market continued to show solid activity, with strong demand and participation gains across all channels. Organic growth was 21.4%, with the acquired Architectural Mailboxes business contributing 5.3% growth. Adjusted operating margin increased with consistent execution on higher volume, and additional 80/20 initiatives.

Infrastructure Products

As noted above, Gibraltar completed the sale of the Industrial business on February 23, 2021. The results of the Industrial business are included as discontinued operations and the assets and liabilities have been reclassified as held-for-sale in fourth quarter 2020 results.

For the fourth quarter, the Infrastructure Products segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $12.4 $13.4 (7.5)% $12.4 $13.4 (7.5)% Operating Margin 4.6% 5.8% (120) bps 6.4% 5.8% 60 bps

Segment revenue decreased 7.5% as the pandemic continued to impact existing and new project schedules, especially in segments like airport runway maintenance, where customers have delayed spending. The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by strong execution in fabricated product sales which has offset a decline in our higher margin non-fabricated product lines. Infrastructure backlog improved modestly, but bidding activity has approached record levels moving into 2021.

Business Outlook

“We enter 2021 with momentum across our businesses and confidence in our end markets, and we will continue executing our operating playbook, maintaining a safe environment for our people and supporting our customers,” Mr. Bosway concluded. “Although we are dealing with challenging short term market dynamics, I am confident we will deliver full year growth and margin expansion in 2021.”

Gibraltar is providing guidance for revenue and earnings for the full year 2021. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.3 billion and $1.35 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $2.78 and $2.95, compared to $2.53 in 2020, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.30 and $3.47, compared to $2.73 in 2020.

Gibraltar Industries Dollars in millions, except EPS Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Revenue Income Margin Taxes Income Per Share GAAP Measures $1.3B - $1.35B $ 127-135 9.8-10.0% $ 36-38 $ 92-98 $ 2.78-2.95 Adjustments 22 1.7% 4 17 0.52 Adjusted Measures $ 149-157 11.5-11.7% $ 40-42 $ 109-115 $ 3.30-3.47

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 265,201 $ 226,034 $ 1,032,578 $ 898,233 Cost of sales 202,775 168,608 776,235 678,336 Gross profit 62,426 57,426 256,343 219,897 Selling, general, and administrative expense 39,704 37,193 149,153 139,085 Income from operations 22,722 20,233 107,190 80,812 Interest expense (income) 220 (5 ) 703 2,323 Other expense (income) 150 192 (1,272 ) 408 Income before taxes 22,352 20,046 107,759 78,081 Provision for income taxes 4,754 5,003 24,468 18,153 Income from continuing operations 17,598 15,043 83,291 59,928 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income before taxes (25,992 ) (918 ) (16,602 ) 6,682 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 151 (232 ) 2,123 1,519 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (26,143 ) (686 ) (18,725 ) 5,163 Net (loss) income $ (8,545 ) $ 14,357 $ 64,566 $ 65,091 Net earnings per share – Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 2.55 $ 1.85 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.80 ) (0.02 ) (0.57 ) 0.16 Net (loss) income $ (0.26 ) $ 0.44 $ 1.98 $ 2.01 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Basic 32,719 32,505 32,664 32,389 Net earnings per share – Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 2.53 $ 1.83 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.79 ) (0.02 ) (0.57 ) 0.16 Net (loss) income $ (0.26 ) $ 0.44 $ 1.96 $ 1.99 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Diluted 33,016 32,880 32,918 32,722

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,054 $ 191,363 Accounts receivable, net 197,990 133,895 Inventories, net 98,307 61,957 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,671 18,959 Assets of discontinued operations 77,438 30,928 Total current assets 425,460 437,102 Property, plant, and equipment, net 89,562 78,152 Operating lease assets 25,229 21,201 Goodwill 514,279 307,355 Acquired intangibles 156,365 76,734 Other assets 1,599 1,980 Assets of discontinued operations — 61,926 $ 1,212,494 $ 984,450 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 134,738 $ 72,628 Accrued expenses 83,505 86,597 Billings in excess of cost 34,702 47,598 Liabilities of discontinued operations 49,295 22,374 Total current liabilities 302,240 229,197 Long-term debt 85,636 — Deferred income taxes 39,057 35,404 Non-current operating lease liabilities 17,730 14,943 Other non-current liabilities 24,026 21,272 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 9,670 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000 shares; 33,568 and 33,192 shares issued in 2020 and 2019 336 332 Additional paid-in capital 304,870 295,582 Retained earnings 469,943 405,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,461 ) (5,391 ) Cost of 1,028 and 906 common shares held in treasury in 2020 and 2019 (28,883 ) (22,227 ) Total shareholders’ equity 743,805 673,964 $ 1,212,494 $ 984,450

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 64,566 $ 65,091 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (18,725 ) 5,163 Income from continuing operations 83,291 59,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,915 17,557 Stock compensation expense 8,173 12,570 Gain on sale of business (1,881 ) — Exit activity costs, non-cash 493 408 Provision for deferred income taxes 3,786 4,120 Other, net 1,944 5,399 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 2,277 (11,256 ) Inventories (5,719 ) 14,272 Other current assets and other assets 5,467 (9,306 ) Accounts payable (1,160 ) 4,804 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (44,570 ) 14,040 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 73,016 112,536 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 16,088 17,399 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,104 129,935 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (313,686 ) (8,595 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 77 92 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (13,068 ) (8,776 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 2,000 — Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (324,677 ) (17,279 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (2,033 ) (2,394 ) Net cash used in investing activities (326,710 ) (19,673 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 85,000 — Long-term debt payments — (212,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (1,235 ) Purchase of treasury stock at market prices (6,656 ) (4,305 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,119 490 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 79,463 (217,050 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,166 ) 1,145 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (159,309 ) (105,643 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 191,363 297,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 32,054 $ 191,363

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 124,553 $ — $ — $ — $ 124,553 Residential Products 128,205 — — — 128,205 Infrastructure Products 12,443 — — — 12,443 Consolidated sales 265,201 — — — 265,201 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 11,656 369 — 34 12,059 Residential Products 20,287 70 — — 20,357 Infrastructure Products 573 226 — — 799 Segments Income 32,516 665 — 34 33,215 Unallocated corporate expense (9,794 ) 259 14 1,666 (7,855 ) Consolidated income from operations 22,722 924 14 1,700 25,360 Interest expense 220 — — — 220 Other expense 150 — — — 150 Income before income taxes 22,352 924 14 1,700 24,990 Provision for income taxes 4,754 251 — 439 5,444 Income from continuing operations $ 17,598 $ 673 $ 14 $ 1,261 $ 19,546 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.59 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 9.4 % 0.3 % — % — % 9.7 % Residential Products 15.8 % 0.1 % — % — % 15.9 % Infrastructure Products 4.6 % 1.8 % — % — % 6.4 % Segments Margin 12.3 % 0.3 % — % — % 12.5 % Consolidated 8.6 % 0.3 % — % 0.6 % 9.6 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 As Previously

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Discontinued

Operations

Restatement As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring &

Acquisition

Related Items Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 111,411 $ — $ 111,411 $ — $ — $ 111,411 Residential Products 101,213 — 101,213 — — 101,213 Infrastructure Products 45,709 (32,299 ) 13,410 — — 13,410 Less Inter-Segment Sales (202 ) 202 — — — — 45,507 (32,097 ) 13,410 — — 13,410 Consolidated sales 258,131 (32,097 ) 226,034 — — 226,034 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 16,644 — 16,644 288 — 16,932 Residential Products 13,167 — 13,167 72 — 13,239 Infrastructure Products (205 ) 986 781 — — 781 Segments income 29,606 986 30,592 360 — 30,952 Unallocated corporate expense (10,359 ) — (10,359 ) 752 2,693 (6,914 ) Consolidated income from operations 19,247 986 20,233 1,112 2,693 24,038 Interest income (92 ) 87 (5 ) — — (5 ) Other expense 211 (19 ) 192 — — 192 Income before income taxes 19,128 918 20,046 1,112 2,693 23,851 Provision for income taxes 4,771 232 5,003 91 134 5,228 Income from continuing operations $ 14,357 $ 686 $ 15,043 $ 1,021 $ 2,559 $ 18,623 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.02 $ 0.46 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.57 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 14.9 % 14.9 % 0.3 % — % 15.2 % Residential Products 13.0 % 13.0 % 0.1 % — % 13.1 % Infrastructure Products (0.5 )% 5.8 % — % — % 5.8 % Segments margin 11.5 % 13.5 % 0.2 % — % 13.7 % Consolidated 7.5 % 9.0 % 0.5 % 1.2 % 10.6 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Gain on

Sale of

Business Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 447,567 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 447,567 Residential Products 522,814 — — — — 522,814 Infrastructure Products 62,197 — — — — 62,197 Consolidated sales 1,032,578 — — — — 1,032,578 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 40,738 947 — 2,779 — 44,464 Residential Products 94,430 740 — — — 95,170 Infrastructure Products 7,233 226 — — — 7,459 Segments Income 142,401 1,913 — 2,779 — 147,093 Unallocated corporate expense (35,211 ) 375 2,526 1,991 — (30,319 ) Consolidated income from operations 107,190 2,288 2,526 4,770 — 116,774 Interest expense 703 — — — — 703 Other (income) expense (1,272 ) — — — 1,881 609 Income before income taxes 107,759 2,288 2,526 4,770 (1,881 ) 115,462 Provision for income taxes 24,468 547 — 1,164 (469 ) 25,710 Income from continuing operations $ 83,291 $ 1,741 $ 2,526 $ 3,606 $ (1,412 ) $ 89,752 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 2.53 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.73 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 9.1 % 0.2 % — % 0.6 % — % 9.9 % Residential Products 18.1 % 0.1 % — % — % — % 18.2 % Infrastructure Products 11.6 % 0.4 % — % — % — % 12.0 % Segments Margin 13.8 % 0.2 % — % 0.3 % — % 14.2 % Consolidated 10.4 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.5 % — % 11.3 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 As Previously

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Discontinued

Operations

Restatement As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring,

Acquisition &

Debt

Repayment

Costs Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 373,023 $ — $ 373,023 $ — $ — $ 373,023 Residential Products 461,630 — 461,630 — — 461,630 Infrastructure Products 213,805 (150,225 ) 63,580 — — 63,580 Less Inter-Segment Sales (1,019 ) 1,019 — — — — 212,786 (149,206 ) 63,580 — — 63,580 Consolidated sales 1,047,439 (149,206 ) 898,233 — — 898,233 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 47,558 — 47,558 1,490 — 49,048 Residential Products 63,047 — 63,047 3,857 78 66,982 Infrastructure Products 13,455 (7,027 ) 6,428 — — 6,428 Segments income 124,060 (7,027 ) 117,033 5,347 78 122,458 Unallocated corporate expense (36,221 ) — (36,221 ) 2,145 9,666 (24,410 ) Consolidated income from operations 87,839 (7,027 ) 80,812 7,492 9,744 98,048 Interest expense 2,205 118 2,323 (1,079 ) — 1,244 Other expense 871 (463 ) 408 — — 408 Income before income taxes 84,763 (6,682 ) 78,081 8,571 9,744 96,396 Provision for income taxes 19,672 (1,519 ) 18,153 2,080 615 20,848 Income from continuing operations $ 65,091 $ (5,163 ) $ 59,928 $ 6,491 $ 9,129 $ 75,548 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 1.99 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.83 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ 2.31 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 12.7 % 12.7 % 0.4 % — % 13.1 % Residential Products 13.7 % 13.7 % 0.8 % — % 14.5 % Infrastructure Products 6.3 % 10.1 % — % — % 10.1 % Segments margin 11.8 % 13.0 % 0.6 % — % 13.6 % Consolidated 8.4 % 9.0 % 0.8 % 1.1 % 10.9 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Discontinued

Operations

Restatement As Reported

in GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 96,497 $ — $ 96,497 $ — $ — $ 96,497 Residential Products 103,419 — 103,419 — — 103,419 Infrastructure Products 49,801 (34,316 ) 15,485 — — 15,485 Less Inter-Segment Sales (278 ) 278 — — — — 49,523 (34,038 ) 15,485 — — 15,485 Consolidated sales 249,439 (34,038 ) 215,401 — — 215,401 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 5,699 — 5,699 18 1,001 6,718 Residential Products 13,725 — 13,725 221 — 13,946 Infrastructure Products 3,989 (2,413 ) 1,576 — — 1,576 Segment Income 23,413 (2,413 ) 21,000 239 1,001 22,240 Unallocated corporate expense (8,223 ) — (8,223 ) 2,280 259 (5,684 ) Consolidated income from operations 15,190 (2,413 ) 12,777 2,519 1,260 16,556 Interest (income) expense (47 ) 91 44 — — 44 Other expense 192 326 518 — — 518 Income before income taxes 15,045 (2,830 ) 12,215 2,519 1,260 15,994 Provision for income taxes 2,986 (673 ) 2,313 59 316 2,688 Income from continuing operations $ 12,059 $ (2,157 ) $ 9,902 $ 2,460 $ 944 $ 13,306 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.40 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 5.9 % 5.9 % — % 1.0 % 7.0 % Residential Products 13.3 % 13.3 % 0.2 % — % 13.5 % Infrastructure Products 8.1 % 10.2 % — % — % 10.2 % Segments Margin 9.4 % 9.7 % 0.1 % 0.5 % 10.3 % Consolidated 6.1 % 5.9 % 1.1 % 0.6 % 7.7 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Discontinued

Operations

Restatement As Reported

in GAAP

Statements Costs

(Recoveries)

on

Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 98,259 $ — 98,259 $ — $ — $ 98,259 Residential Products 139,472 — 139,472 — — 139,472 Infrastructure Products 48,263 (30,810 ) 17,453 — — 17,453 Less Inter-Segment Sales (180 ) 180 — — — — 48,083 (30,630 ) 17,453 — — 17,453 Consolidated sales 285,814 (30,630 ) 255,184 — — 255,184 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 9,188 — 9,188 388 1,172 10,748 Residential Products 27,964 — 27,964 263 — 28,227 Infrastructure Products 6,644 (3,843 ) 2,801 — — 2,801 Segment Income 43,796 (3,843 ) 39,953 651 1,172 41,776 Unallocated corporate expense (9,205 ) — (9,205 ) 161 50 (8,994 ) Consolidated income from operations 34,591 (3,843 ) 30,748 812 1,222 32,782 Interest expense 214 8 222 — — 222 Other income (1,787 ) (105 ) (1,892 ) 1,881 — (11 ) Income before income taxes 36,164 (3,746 ) 32,418 (1,069 ) 1,222 32,571 Provision for income taxes 8,872 (911 ) 7,961 (299 ) 274 7,936 Income from continuing operations $ 27,292 $ (2,835 ) $ 24,457 $ (770 ) $ 948 $ 24,635 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.83 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.74 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.75 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 9.4 % 9.4 % 0.4 % 1.2 % 10.9 % Residential Products 20.0 % 20.0 % 0.2 % — % 20.2 % Infrastructure Products 13.8 % 16.0 % — % — % 16.0 % Segments Margin 15.3 % 15.7 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 16.4 % Consolidated 12.1 % 12.0 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 12.8 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Discontinued

Operations

Restatement As Reported

in GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 128,258 $ — $ 128,258 $ — $ — $ 128,258 Residential Products 151,718 — 151,718 — — 151,718 Infrastructure Products 49,767 (32,951 ) 16,816 — — 16,816 Less Inter-Segment Sales (78 ) 78 — — — — 49,689 (32,873 ) 16,816 — — 16,816 Consolidated sales 329,665 (32,873 ) 296,792 — — 296,792 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 14,195 — 14,195 172 572 14,939 Residential Products 32,454 — 32,454 186 — 32,640 Infrastructure Products 5,199 (2,916 ) 2,283 — — 2,283 Segment Income 51,848 (2,916 ) 48,932 358 572 49,862 Unallocated corporate expense (7,989 ) — (7,989 ) 187 16 (7,786 ) Consolidated income from operations 43,859 (2,916 ) 40,943 545 588 42,076 Interest expense 218 (1 ) 217 — — 217 Other expense (income) 53 (101 ) (48 ) — — (48 ) Income before income taxes 43,588 (2,814 ) 40,774 545 588 41,907 Provision for income taxes 9,828 (388 ) 9,440 67 135 9,642 Income from continuing operations $ 33,760 $ (2,426 ) $ 31,334 $ 478 $ 453 $ 32,265 Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 1.02 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.98 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 11.1 % 11.1 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 11.6 % Residential Products 21.4 % 21.4 % 0.1 % — % 21.5 % Infrastructure Products 10.5 % 13.6 % — % — % 13.6 % Segments Margin 15.7 % 16.5 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 16.8 % Consolidated 13.3 % 13.8 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 14.2 %

