Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 3, 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.



Event Details

Strongbridge will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial (844) 285-7153 (domestic) or (478) 219-0180 (international) with conference 2452827. The conference call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 2452827.