 

Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 3, 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.

Event Details
Strongbridge will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial (844) 285-7153 (domestic) or (478) 219-0180 (international) with conference 2452827. The conference call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 2452827.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
Solebury Trout
Mike Biega
+1 617-221-9660
mbiega@soleburytrout.com




16.02.21
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Promotion of Richard S. Kollender to President and Chief Financial Officer
03.02.21
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

