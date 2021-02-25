Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-437-2398. International callers may dial 929-477-0577. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.