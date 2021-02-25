 

ACNB Corporation Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:35  |  55   |   |   

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announced that the Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase, in open market and privately negotiated transactions, up to 261,000, or approximately 3%, of the outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

In announcing the new program, James P. Helt, President & Chief Executive Officer of ACNB Corporation, stated, “The Board of Directors believes that the repurchase of ACNB Corporation’s common stock represents an attractive opportunity for both the Corporation and its shareholders.” Mr. Helt continued, “The approval of this stock repurchase program reinforces the long-term commitment to ACNB Corporation shareholders due to the potential for enhanced shareholder investment value over time.”

The amount and timing of any shares repurchased will be evaluated and determined based upon current market conditions and other factors, with no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased. The common stock repurchases are expected to be funded by using available capital. Further, this new stock repurchase program replaces and supersedes any and all earlier announced repurchase plans.

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.6 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.

