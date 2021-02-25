 

Rogers Expands 5G to Over 170 Markets and Announces Smart City Initiative with Communitech to Support the Future Prosperity of our Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Canada’s largest 5G network is also the most reliable, reaching 10 more cities and towns across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario1

Rogers partners with Communitech to develop 5G transportation solutions in Future of Cities collaborative

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to new communities in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec2. Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, now reaches more than 170 communities nationwide with its expansion to the following 10 cities and towns:

Brantford, ON
Carignan, QC
Chambly, QC
Dawson Creek, BC
Gravenhurst, ON 		Ingersoll, ON
Niagara Falls, ON
Pelham, ON
Tecumseh, ON
Welland, ON

Today Rogers also announced its participation in Communitech’s Future of Cities collaborative to develop 5G smart city solutions of the future. Smart cities are poised to change the way we live and work, contributing to the future efficiency and prosperity of our communities. 5G will play a critical role in enabling advanced applications such as traffic management for collision prevention, drone delivery, or energy efficient smart buildings. This collaborative brings together members of government, industry and academia to develop 5G smart city solutions for the cities of Waterloo and Brampton. This is part of Rogers multi-year partnership with Communitech to support the advancement of 5G innovation in Canada.

Quotes:

“As we continue to bring 5G to life, not only are we expanding to even more communities, we’re nurturing the right partnerships to bolster Canada’s 5G ecosystem and deliver the technology that will drive economic prosperity in our country and distinguish us globally,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Our partnership with the Future of Cities collaborative is part of our work to bring together researchers, businesses, start-ups and government to build made-in-Canada solutions and infrastructure to future-proof our cities to thrive in the digital age.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Expands 5G to Over 170 Markets and Announces Smart City Initiative with Communitech to Support the Future Prosperity of our Communities Canada’s largest 5G network is also the most reliable, reaching 10 more cities and towns across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario1 Rogers partners with Communitech to develop 5G transportation solutions in Future of Cities collaborative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower hundreds of youth in Southwestern Ontario, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower Quebec youth and support our next generation of leaders and innovators
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of Atlantic Canadian youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower hundreds of B.C. youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of youth across the Prairies, supporting our next generation of leaders
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower Ottawa youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators
18.02.21
2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of Canadian youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators
08.02.21
Rogers for Business introduces new digital advantages for Small Businesses
03.02.21
Rogers for Business Expands Network to Help Connect More Rural B.C. Communities
28.01.21
Rogers Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results