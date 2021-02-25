 

First smartphones launched with Fingerprints’ FPC1542 slim and curved side-mounted sensor

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the FPC1542, the company’s latest innovative slim and curved capacitive touch sensor, is integrated in the recently launched Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ by Xiaomi. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone and features a curved surface, enabling a more seamless integration in the mid frame. This is the first smartphone with a curved fingerprint sensor, an innovation made possible by Fingerprints’ unique capacitive sensing technology combined with an advanced matching algorithm and new package technology. Fingerprints’ sensors are now integrated in over 500 different mobile device models.  

“We’re excited to see our innovative technology in this launch in a new segment of curved capacitive fingerprint sensors. Yet again we've been chosen by Xiaomi and continue our strong and long-term relation with an industry leader,” says Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

The FPC1542 enables a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones, at the same time offering an enhanced user experience as the sensor can also double as power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling. Initial feedback from customers has been very favorable, and the company expects the FPC1542 to become a central part of its capacitive sensor product portfolio for smartphones, accounting for a significant share of sales to this customer segment.

About Fingerprints
 Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

