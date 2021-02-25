First smartphones launched with Fingerprints’ FPC1542 slim and curved side-mounted sensor

“We’re excited to see our innovative technology in this launch in a new segment of curved capacitive fingerprint sensors. Yet again we've been chosen by Xiaomi and continue our strong and long-term relation with an industry leader,” says Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the FPC1542, the company’s latest innovative slim and curved capacitive touch sensor, is integrated in the recently launched Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ by Xiaomi. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone and features a curved surface, enabling a more seamless integration in the mid frame. This is the first smartphone with a curved fingerprint sensor, an innovation made possible by Fingerprints’ unique capacitive sensing technology combined with an advanced matching algorithm and new package technology. Fingerprints’ sensors are now integrated in over 500 different mobile device models.

The FPC1542 enables a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones, at the same time offering an enhanced user experience as the sensor can also double as power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling. Initial feedback from customers has been very favorable, and the company expects the FPC1542 to become a central part of its capacitive sensor product portfolio for smartphones, accounting for a significant share of sales to this customer segment.

