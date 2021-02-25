 

CARGOTEC CORPORATION SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 17:30  |  38   |   |   



CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 25.2.2021
     
     
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date 25.2.2021  
Bourse trade Buy  
Share CGCBV  
Amount 35,329 Shares
Average price/ share 44.7414 EUR
Total cost 1,580,668.92 EUR
     
     
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 260 169 shares
including the shares repurchased on 25.2.2021  
     
     
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation  
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen  
     
For further information, please contact:  
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel. +358 20 777 4105    
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 777 4084    
     
www.cargotec.fi    







Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARGOTEC CORPORATION SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021 CARGOTEC CORPORATIONANNOUNCEMENT25.2.2021      CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021   In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     Trade date25.2.2021 Bourse tradeBuy ShareCGCBV Amount35,329SharesAverage price/ share44.7414EURTotal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
24.02.21
Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
23.02.21
Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements
17.02.21
Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers 
11.02.21
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions:  Vehviläinen, Mika
04.02.21
Cargotec’s Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme’s performance criteria for 2021
04.02.21
Hiab to supply Notterkran with 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for the Swiss Army
04.02.21
Hiab to supply RMMV with up to 4000 MULTILIFT hooklifts
04.02.21
Cargotec Corporation: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
04.02.21
Cargotec’s financial statements review 2020: Good performance in an exceptional year