CARGOTEC CORPORATION SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 25.02.2021, 17:30 | 38 | 0 |
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|25.2.2021
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|25.2.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|CGCBV
|Amount
|35,329
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|44.7414
|EUR
|Total cost
|1,580,668.92
|EUR
|Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 260 169 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 25.2.2021
|On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information, please contact:
|Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
|tel. +358 20 777 4105
|Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
|tel. +358 20 777 4084
|www.cargotec.fi
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0