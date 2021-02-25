 

Acceleron Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:01  |  11   |   |   

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a very productive year for Acceleron as we generated important results in our lead pulmonary program to advance sotatercept into a registrational Phase 3 trial and executed on a successful first full year of the commercial launch of REBLOZYL in the United States,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “I would like to acknowledge our team's strong commitment to our company and mission as these important milestones along with many others were achieved despite the many challenges resulting from the ongoing global pandemic. Throughout the year, we presented updates from our two Phase 2 trials with our lead pulmonary program, supporting our long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension across all stages of the disease."

Added Mr. Dable: "As we continue to grow our capabilities in rare pulmonary disease, we are also advancing ACE-1334 into a Phase1b/Phase 2 trial in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease later this year. We look forward to hosting a research and development day to provide additional details on our long-term vision and programs in rare pulmonary disease in the middle of 2021.”

Program Highlights

Pulmonary

Sotatercept: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Sotatercept is an investigational reverse-remodeling agent designed to be a selective ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily to rebalance BMPR2 signaling, which is a key molecular driver of PAH. The PULSAR Phase 2 trial evaluating sotatercept in combination with approved PAH-specific medicines in patients with PAH achieved its primary endpoint of improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance and its key secondary endpoint of improvement in 6-minute walk distance.

  • In November, the Company presented the 24-week echocardiography results from the PULSAR Phase 2 trial at the virtual 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, which earned the AHA's "Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract" award. In addition, preliminary interim results from the SPECTRA Phase 2 trial were presented at the congress.
  • In December, the European Commission (EC) granted Orphan Drug designation to sotatercept for the treatment of patients with PAH.
  • In December, Acceleron initiated its registrational STELLAR Phase 3 trial in patients with PAH.
  • The Company expects to initiate the HYPERION (early intervention) Phase 3 trial and the ZENITH (WHO Functional Class IV) Phase 3 trial in expanded PAH populations in the middle of 2021.
  • Results from the open-label extension period of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial and additional results from the SPECTRA Phase 2 trial are expected in the first half of 2021.

ACE-1334: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD)

ACE-1334 is an Acceleron-discovered, TGF-beta superfamily-based ligand trap designed to bind and inhibit TGF-beta 1 and 3 ligands but not TGF-beta 2. ACE-1334 has shown robust anti-fibrotic activity in multiple preclinical models of fibrosis. ACE-1334 recently completed an ascending-dose Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers.

  • In December, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug designation to ACE-1334 for the treatment of patients with systemic sclerosis.
  • Acceleron expects to start a Phase 1b/Phase 2 study to evaluate the activity of ACE-1334 in patients with SSc-ILD in 2021.

Hematology

REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt):

REBLOZYL is the first and only approved erythroid maturation agent designed to promote late-stage red blood cell (RBC) production. REBLOZYL is part of the global collaboration between Acceleron and Bristol Myers Squibb.

  • The Company recognized approximately $23.0 million in royalty revenue from approximately $115 million in net sales of REBLOZYL in the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares with approximately $19.3 million in royalty revenue from approximately $96 million in net sales of REBLOZYL in the third quarter of 2020.
    • For the full year 2020, Acceleron recognized approximately $54.8 million in royalty revenue from approximately $274 million in net sales of REBLOZYL.
  • In February 2021, Acceleron and partner Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Health Canada approved REBLOZYL for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia requiring at least two RBC red blood cell units over 8 weeks resulting from very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have ring sideroblasts and who have failed or are not suitable for erythropoietin-based therapy.
  • Six clinical abstracts on REBLOZYL were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition held virtually in December 2020.
  • The INDEPENDENCE Phase 3 trial is initiating in patients with myelofibrosis.
  • The Companies expect to present results from the BEYOND Phase 2 trial in adult patients with non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia in the first half of 2021.
  • Enrollment is ongoing in the COMMANDS Phase 3 trial in patients with first-line lower-risk MDS, with topline results expected in 2022+.

Corporate Highlights

  • Acceleron is planning to host a research and development day in the middle of 2021 to provide a deep dive into all of the Company's programs.

Financial Results

  • Cash Position – Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2020 were $857.5 million. Based on Acceleron's current operating plan and projections, the Company believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and investments, along with the expected royalty revenue from REBLOZYL sales, will be sufficient to fund the Company’s projected operating requirements for the foreseeable future.
  • Revenue – Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.9 million, which includes $2.9 million of cost share revenue and $23.0 million of royalty revenue from net sales of REBLOZYL. Revenue for the full year was $92.5 million, which includes $12.7 million of cost share revenue, $54.8 million of royalty revenue from net sales of REBLOZYL, and the recognition of a $25.0 million regulatory-based milestone for the approval of REBLOZYL in Europe. All revenue was derived from the Company's partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.
  • Costs and Expenses – Total costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $83.5 million. This includes R&D expenses of $57.3 million and SG&A expenses of $26.2 million. Total costs and expenses for the full year were $259.8 million. This includes R&D expenses of $173.9 million and SG&A expenses of $85.9 million.
  • Net Loss – The Company's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $57.4 million. The Company’s net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $166.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The webcast will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-494-1483 (domestic) or 236-714-2620 (international) and reference code #4282162.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for approximately one year.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having reported positive topline results of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also investigating the potential of its early-stage pulmonary candidate, ACE-1334, which it plans to advance into a Phase1b/Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) this year.

In hematology, REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States, Europe, and Canada for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

670,952

 

 

$

237,677

 

Short and long-term investments

186,536

 

 

216,169

 

Operating lease assets

21,988

 

 

23,908

 

Other assets

52,861

 

 

27,152

 

Total assets

$

932,337

 

 

$

504,906

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities

$

24,077

 

 

$

26,384

 

Warrants to purchase common stock

 

 

1,856

 

Other liabilities

53,153

 

 

27,190

 

Total liabilities

77,230

 

 

55,430

 

Total stockholders’ equity

855,107

 

 

449,476

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

932,337

 

 

$

504,906

 

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collaboration revenue

$

25,866

 

 

$

39,338

 

 

$

92,523

 

 

$

73,993

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

57,254

 

 

48,852

 

 

173,917

 

 

153,953

 

Selling, general and administrative

26,207

 

 

16,067

 

 

85,912

 

 

56,485

 

Total costs and expenses

83,461

 

 

64,919

 

 

259,829

 

 

210,438

 

Loss from operations

(57,595)

 

 

(25,581)

 

 

(167,306)

 

 

(136,445)

 

Total other income, net

190

 

 

2,002

 

 

1,297

 

 

11,525

 

Loss before income taxes

(57,405)

 

 

(23,579)

 

 

(166,009)

 

 

(124,920)

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

9

 

 

4

 

 

(21)

 

 

62

 

Net loss

$

(57,396)

 

 

$

(23,575)

 

 

$

(166,030)

 

 

$

(124,858)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.95)

 

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(2.92)

 

 

$

(2.38)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share

60,269

 

 

46,227

 

 

56,800

 

 

52,453

 

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the Company's compounds, the timeline for clinical development and regulatory approval of the Company's compounds, the expected timing for reporting of data from ongoing clinical trials, the Company's future cash position and the potential of REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) as a therapeutic drug. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of the Company's compounds and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of other clinical trials, that regulatory approval of the Company’s compounds in one indication or country may not be predictive of approval in another indication or country, that the development of the Company’s compounds may take longer and/or cost more than planned or accelerate faster than currently expected, that the Company or its collaboration partner, Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”), may be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company’s compounds, that the Company or BMS may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials, and that the Company’s compounds may not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current views, plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections with respect to future events, and the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acceleron Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Acceleron to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
17.02.21
Acceleron to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
16.02.21
Health Canada Approves REBLOZYL (luspatercept), New Class of Treatment for Adult Patients Living With Myelodysplastic Syndromes
04.02.21
Acceleron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 REBLOZYL Net Sales