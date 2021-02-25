 

Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

25.02.2021, 22:05   

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13716611.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,260 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http://ir.ultabeauty.com/Corporate-Responsibility/.



