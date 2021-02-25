Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13716611.