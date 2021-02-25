Expedia Group to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1 st , 2021. Peter Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer will hold a question and answer session beginning at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days.

