 

Expedia Group to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1st, 2021. Peter Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer will hold a question and answer session beginning at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) companies powers travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travellers. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
IAC und Vimeo: Mit der Plattform für Videoersteller mit dem Trend gehen
17.02.21
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and Convertible Senior Notes
16.02.21
Expedia Group Releases Trends and Predictions for 2021
16.02.21
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and Convertible Senior Notes and Issuance of Notice of Redemption
16.02.21
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $950,000,000 In Aggregate Purchase Price Of Its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2025
12.02.21
Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Alphabet, Walt Disney, Virgin Galactic, Expedia, Trip.com
11.02.21
Expedia Group Q4 2020 Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site
29.01.21
Expedia Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 11, 2021