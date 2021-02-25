Chembio Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 663365 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 40186 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.