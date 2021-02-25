Natus Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $118.7 million, a decline of 9.7% compared to $131.4 million reported for the fourth quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 55.3% during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 61.2% in the fourth quarter 2019. GAAP net income was $5.2 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2019.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.1% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 62.0% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.39 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $13.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $415.7 million, a decrease of 16.1% compared to $495.2 million reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP gross margin was 52.1% vs. 58.9% reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP net loss was $16.6 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.47 per share in the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.6% in 2020 vs. 60.6% reported for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.39 for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.21 in the same period in 2019. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $13.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to prior year's non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million.

“The dynamic environment in 2020 produced significant and unforeseen challenges for our Company. Our business began to recover in the second half of the year and that recovery continued in the fourth quarter, with revenues increasing 15.5% from third quarter. While the effects of the pandemic had a major impact on our business, the strategic decisions, organizational changes and cost structure improvements we made over the last two years enabled us to manage through this demanding period and emerge a stronger and more efficient company. These steps helped us generate over $34 million in operating cash this year and allowed us to continue investing in new and refreshed products which will drive our success in the future,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“Our focus and commitment to providing new and improved products to our customers was evident in the fourth quarter with the release of our new standard setting pediatric ocular imaging system, Retcam Envision, as was the acquisition of Babybe GmbH and its patented remote mother to baby communication technology. Looking ahead to 2021, we expect to continue to bring innovative new products and solutions including a new handheld newborn hearing screener, cloud telemedicine capability for select products and a variety of product software enhancements,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the first quarter 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $108.0 million and $112.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.11 and $0.18.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.4 million for the first quarter 2021, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.13.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, February 25, 2021. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8646785. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8646785. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com



NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue $ 118,718 $ 131,416 $ 415,684 $ 495,175 Cost of revenue 51,247 49,259 185,912 196,551 Intangibles amortization 1,801 1,679 13,241 6,916 Gross profit 65,670 80,478 216,531 291,708 Gross profit margin 55.3 % 61.2 % 52.1 % 58.9 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 27,715 32,268 107,282 129,109 Research and development 14,722 17,567 61,296 58,733 General and administrative 12,359 15,261 49,113 59,649 Intangibles amortization 3,894 3,844 15,224 15,144 Restructuring 1,966 3,592 3,809 44,739 Total operating expenses 60,656 72,532 236,724 307,374 Income (loss) from operations 5,014 7,946 (20,193 ) (15,666 ) Interest expense (856 ) (775 ) (3,656 ) (4,835 ) Other income (expense), net 2,182 105 1,784 (756 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 6,340 7,276 (22,065 ) (21,257 ) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 1,135 4,266 (5,452 ) (5,586 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,205 $ 3,010 $ (16,613 ) $ (15,671 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,861 33,691 33,562 33,696 Diluted 33,903 33,829 33,562 33,696





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 82,082 $ 63,297 Accounts receivable 93,133 115,889 Inventories 75,650 71,368 Other current assets 20,837 19,195 Total current assets 271,702 269,749 Property and equipment 24,516 24,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,669 15,046 Goodwill and intangible assets 244,040 261,166 Deferred income tax 27,563 30,355 Other assets 20,904 21,509 Total assets $ 600,394 $ 622,527 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,429 $ 27,253 Current portion of long-term debt 50,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 44,236 54,451 Deferred revenue 21,308 20,246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,779 5,871 Total current liabilities 145,752 142,821 Long-term debt 5,840 19,665 Deferred income tax 10,298 14,251 Operating lease liabilities 8,959 12,051 Other long-term liabilities 18,451 17,616 Total liabilities 189,300 206,404 Total stockholders’ equity 411,094 416,123 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 600,394 $ 622,527





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,205 $ 3,010 $ (16,613 ) $ (15,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 32 328 1,190 4,262 Impairment of intangible assets — — 6,678 — Depreciation and amortization 7,126 7,776 28,115 30,722 Loss on equity method investment adjustment 133 — 133 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 119 (33 ) 268 449 Warranty reserve 880 298 2,009 2,886 Share-based compensation 2,507 1,975 9,566 8,352 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases 20 — 1,881 — Impairment charge for held for sale assets — — — 24,571 Non cash lease expense 1,353 — 1,353 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,716 ) (7,711 ) 17,651 7,139 Inventories 8,356 9,259 1,939 7,185 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,021 7,041 (1,055 ) (2,486 ) Accounts payable (4,504 ) (3,443 ) (4,523 ) (1,367 ) Accrued liabilities 417 (5,083 ) (13,427 ) (4,010 ) Deferred revenue 1,779 1,021 838 3,392 Deferred income tax (3,403 ) (2,292 ) (1,577 ) (5,364 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,325 12,146 34,426 60,060 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,997 ) — (1,997 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (992 ) (1,454 ) (8,609 ) (5,326 ) Purchase of intangible assets — — — (13 ) Purchase of equity investments (1,000 ) — (2,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,989 ) (1,454 ) (12,606 ) (5,339 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 656 1,442 1,314 3,635 Repurchase of common stock — — (10,495 ) — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (58 ) (93 ) (1,994 ) (1,689 ) Deferred debt issuance costs — — (1,175 ) — Principal payments of financing lease liability (112 ) (74 ) (527 ) (478 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — — 60,000 — Payments on borrowings (10,000 ) (15,000 ) (58,000 ) (50,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,514 ) (13,725 ) (10,877 ) (48,532 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 4,724 3,268 7,842 735 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,546 235 18,785 6,924 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 74,536 63,062 63,297 56,373 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 82,082 $ 63,297 $ 82,082 $ 63,297





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 6,340 $ 7,276 $ (22,065 ) $ (21,257 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,801 1,679 13,241 6,916 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) (63 ) (492 ) (428 ) (425 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 1,615 — 5,849 989 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) — (159 ) — 881 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,894 3,844 15,224 15,145 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) 112 617 112 1,573 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 3,033 6,759 4,793 20,653 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OI&E) 206 (103 ) 206 28,115 Litigation (OPEX) — 185 — 887 Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 16,938 19,606 16,932 53,477 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 3,885 $ 3,996 $ 3,790 $ 12,662 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,053 $ 15,610 $ 13,142 $ 40,815 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 1.21 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,861 33,692 33,562 33,696 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,903 33,829 33,628 33,800





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,670 $ 80,478 $ 216,531 $ 291,708 Amortization of intangibles 1,801 1,679 13,241 6,916 Direct cost of acquisitions — (159 ) — 881 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (63 ) (492 ) (428 ) (425 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,615 — 5,849 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,023 $ 81,506 $ 235,193 $ 300,069 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.1 % 62.0 % 56.6 % 60.6 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,014 $ 7,946 $ (20,193 ) $ (15,666 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,695 5,523 28,465 22,061 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (63 ) (492 ) (428 ) (425 ) Litigation — 185 — 887 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 4,648 6,759 10,642 49,860 Direct cost of acquisitions 112 458 112 2,454 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 15,406 $ 20,379 $ 18,598 $ 59,171 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 13.0 % 15.5 % 4.5 % 11.9 % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 1,135 $ 4,266 $ (5,452 ) $ (5,586 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 2,237 643 8,729 9,489 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (139 ) (692 ) (139 ) (2,432 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — — — (177 ) Restructuring and other expenses 652 (221 ) 652 11,368 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 3,885 $ 3,996 $ 3,790 $ 12,662 Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 GAAP EPS Guidance ($0.02) - $0.05 Amortization of intangibles 0.16

Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 0.01

Tax effect (0.04) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.11 - $0.18





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Neuro: Revenue $ 68,228 $ 81,057 $ 236,156 $ 287,236 Cost of revenue 29,301 28,412 98,745 104,255 Intangibles amortization 828 883 9,697 3,702 Gross profit $ 38,099 $ 51,762 $ 127,714 $ 179,279 Gross profit margin 55.8 % 63.9 % 54.1 % 62.4 % Newborn Care: Revenue $ 28,003 $ 27,807 $ 104,634 $ 110,912 Cost of revenue 10,763 10,027 46,277 45,293 Intangibles amortization 67 64 260 257 Gross profit $ 17,173 $ 17,716 $ 58,097 $ 65,362 Gross profit margin 61.3 % 63.7 % 55.5 % 58.9 % Hearing & Balance: Revenue $ 22,487 $ 22,552 $ 74,894 $ 97,027 Cost of revenue 11,183 10,820 40,890 47,003 Intangibles amortization 906 732 3,284 2,957 Gross profit $ 10,398 $ 11,000 $ 30,720 $ 47,067 Gross profit margin 46.2 % 48.8 % 41.0 % 48.5 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 118,718 $ 131,416 $ 415,684 $ 495,175 Cost of revenue 51,247 49,259 185,912 196,551 Intangibles amortization 1,801 1,679 13,241 6,916 Gross profit $ 65,670 $ 80,478 $ 216,531 $ 291,708 Gross profit margin 55.3 % 61.2 % 52.1 % 58.9 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly named Audiology.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 38,099 $ 51,762 $ 127,714 $ 179,279 Amortization of intangibles 828 883 9,697 3,702 Direct costs of acquisitions — (153 ) — 887 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (67 ) — (67 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 511 — 2,804 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 39,438 $ 52,425 $ 140,215 $ 183,801 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 57.8 % 64.7 % 59.4 % 64.0 % Newborn Care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 17,173 $ 17,716 $ 58,097 $ 65,362 Amortization of intangibles 67 64 260 257 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (63 ) (425 ) (428 ) (996 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 753 — 1,075 814 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 17,930 $ 17,355 $ 59,004 $ 65,437 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.0 % 62.4 % 56.4 % 59.0 % Hearing & Balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 10,398 $ 11,000 $ 30,720 $ 47,067 Amortization of intangibles 906 732 3,284 2,957 Direct costs of acquisitions — (6 ) — (6 ) Recall accrual and remediation efforts — — — 638 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 351 — 1,970 175 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,655 $ 11,726 $ 35,974 $ 50,831 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.8 % 52.0 % 48.0 % 52.4 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,670 $ 80,478 $ 216,531 $ 291,708 Amortization of intangibles 1,801 1,679 13,241 6,916 Direct costs of acquisitions — (159 ) — 881 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (63 ) (492 ) (428 ) (425 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,615 — 5,849 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,023 $ 81,506 $ 235,193 $ 300,069 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.1 % 62.0 % 56.6 % 60.6 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 69,317 $ 79,344 $ 252,496 $ 292,400 International 49,401 52,072 163,188 202,775 Totals $ 118,718 $ 131,416 $ 415,684 $ 495,175 United States 58 % 60 % 61 % 59 % International 42 % 40 % 39 % 41 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenue $ 118.7 $ 131.4 $ 415.7 $ 495.1 $ 530.9 Newborn care* — (0.5 ) — (4.5 ) (20.6 ) Neuro* — (0.1 ) — (1.2 ) (14.3 ) Hearing & balance* — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) (11.3 ) Revenue after exited products $ 118.7 $ 130.7 $ 415.7 $ 489.3 $ 484.7 *Newborn care, Neuro, and Hearing & balance include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products.



