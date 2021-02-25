Aqua Metals Announces 2020 Results

Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Aqua Metals ended 2020 with tremendous momentum that has continued into 2021. After a difficult end to 2019, our team rose to the challenge, showing tremendous resiliency and demonstrated the ability to deliver on our stated objectives. We have achieved numerous milestones that strengthen the organization and validate our value proposition to future technology license and equipment supply partners. Specifically, through the V1.25L program, we have dramatically improved AquaRefining with a 100% increase in production over previously achieved volumes, in addition to other enhancements including the Pure Metrics integrated, real-time software portal.

“Our recent decision to enter into a lease-to-buy agreement with LiNiCo, a company focused on lithium-ion battery recycling, resulted in a shift from a planned plant sale to a strategic lease. As we announced on February 16, the arrangement created many advantages for Aqua Metals. To offset our decision to defer immediate cashflow from an outright plant sale in favor of this strategic relationship, we decided to utilize our existing ATM to further strengthen our balance sheet and reduce potential risk to cashflow and the Company. As a result, we have further strengthened our financial position. With no debt and a combination of insurance proceeds, ATM share sales, future purchase deposits for the facility, proceeds from the expected sale of equipment and the non-core McCarran, Nevada facility, as well as a decreased cash burn due to the triple-net plant lease beginning in April, we are confident our balance sheet is in good shape and provides us with the flexibility we need. Any future ATM share sales will be strategic and opportunistic to grow our business and build long term shareholder value. I would like to thank the Aqua Metals team for their dedication, resulting in a very successful 2020. I am more confident than ever as I envision the future of this Company and the accomplishments we are on the cusp of achieving.”

2020 Financial Results

Following the fire event during November of 2019, Aqua Metals has been focused on its capital light technology licensing and equipment supply strategy. The Company was not in commercial production during 2020 and, as a result, generated minimal revenue during the year. The revenue recognized during the year ended December 31, 2020, resulted from the sale of lead compounds in inventory that were generated in 2019. The Company recognized revenue of $4.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. Product sales during 2019 consisted of high-purity lead from the AquaRefining process, lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics.

Cost of product sales decreased by approximately 78% during the year to $5.5 million compared to $24.8 million in 2019. Cost of product sales decreased significantly in 2020 due to the suspension of commercial production at the AquaRefinery.

General and administrative expenses for 2020 were $9.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in 2019, a decrease of approximately 53%. The most significant driver of this decrease was the suspension of activities under the Operations, Maintenance and Management Agreement with Veolia. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized $9.0 million in non-cash expense related to the Veolia agreement. By comparison, the Company recognized $0.6 million in non-cash expense related to the Veolia agreement in 2020. The Company also reduced payroll and made improvements in nearly all other expense categories.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $15.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $40.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net loss for 2020 was $25.8 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $44.8 million, or $0.86 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

In conjunction with year-end 2020 accounting, the Company conducted a review of its fixed assets. The fixed asset review concluded that the remaining useful lives of certain equipment had decreased because of the anticipated plant sale and the Company’s focus on a capital light business strategy. As a result of this determination, Aqua Metals recognized an impairment expense of $11.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. There were no impairment expenses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2019. However, the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019, included $9.0 million of non-cash expense related to the Veolia agreement. Aqua Metals also recognized $0.6 million in non-cash expense related to the Veolia agreement during 2020. Excluding the impact of the impairment expense in 2020 and the Veolia expense recognized in 2019 and 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss(1) for December 31, 2020 was $13.4 million or $0.22 per basic and diluted share and $35.8 million or $0.69 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Aqua Metals received insurance proceeds of $20.9 million during 2020. Subsequent to the end of 2020, the Company received an insurance payment of $0.1 million, bringing the total collected to $23.5 million. The insurance proceeds receivable balance has been reduced to zero as insurance payments have exceeded the total established insurance proceeds receivable amount. The $19.9 million of insurance proceeds receivable recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019 was limited by GAAP accounting standards to the net book value of assets written off as a result of the fire. Any amounts received in excess of that total are reported as other income. It is anticipated that additional insurance collections will be received, reflecting actual asset replacement cost and business interruption coverage.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Aqua Metals retired its loan with Vertex Bank, leaving the Company essentially debt free. Aqua Metals utilized insurance proceeds, including $7.9 million in escrow and a $1.0 million certificate of deposit, both held by Veritex Bank, for the retirement of the debt. The escrow balance and the certificate of deposit were previously reflected in Other assets on the Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Aqua Metals has historically maintained an asset retirement obligation liability based on the estimated future costs to close and restore the Company’s AquaRefinery to pre-use condition. In addition, the Company has maintained a trust account containing the required funds for this purpose. Due to the change in the primary use of Aqua Metals’ McCarran, Nevada facility, the state’s governing body terminated the Written Determination which contained the requirement for the asset retirement obligation and the corresponding trust account. As a result of this determination, the trust account was closed, and the asset retirement obligation of approximately $0.8 million was written off.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

(1)This is a non-GAAP measure; refer to the non-GAAP adjusted net loss reconciliation for additional detail.

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss

The Company believes the use of adjusted net loss allows management, investors, and analysts to understand its net loss related to its primary business. For the year ended December 31, 2020, effects of the fixed asset impairment expense and the Veolia non-cash share payments have been excluded from net loss. For the year ended December 31, 2019, effects of the Veolia non-cash share payments have been excluded from net loss. Net loss is reconciled to adjusted net loss in the table below (in thousands, except per share amounts):

AQUA METALS, INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(Unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (25,762 ) $ (44,795 ) Fixed asset impairment $ 11,741 $ — Veolia non-cash share payments $ 591 $ 8,966 Adjusted net loss $ (13,430 ) $ (35,829 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.86 ) Fixed asset impairment $ 0.19 $ — Veolia non-cash share payments $ 0.01 $ 0.17 Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.69 )

Note About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Aqua Metals presents adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share are determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of our issuance of shares of our common stock to Veolia in consideration of services provided to us by Veolia and the elimination of the fixed asset impairment expense recognized. Our definitions of adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. These metrics are used as part of our internal reporting to evaluate our operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables above.

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,533 $ 7,575 Accounts receivable 32 244 Insurance proceeds receivable — 17,446 Inventory 1,091 1,257 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 702 981 Total current assets 8,358 27,503 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 24,883 37,643 Intellectual property, net 819 999 Other assets 1,078 3,309 Total non-current assets 26,780 41,951 Total assets $ 35,138 $ 69,454 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,552 $ 4,829 Accrued expenses 1,253 4,133 Lease liability, current portion 620 552 Notes payable, current portion 29 296 Total current liabilities 3,454 9,810 Lease liability, non-current portion 242 861 Asset retirement obligation — 790 Notes payable, non-current portion 303 8,404 Total liabilities 3,999 19,865 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 64,461,065 and 57,997,780 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 64 58 Additional paid-in capital 196,728 189,422 Accumulated deficit (165,653 ) (139,891 ) Total stockholders’ equity 31,139 49,589 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 35,138 $ 69,454

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Product sales $ 108 $ 4,874 Operating cost and expense Cost of product sales 5,476 24,799 Research and development cost 1,027 1,555 General and administrative expense 8,998 19,314 Total operating expense 15,501 45,668 Loss from operations (15,393 ) (40,794 ) Other income and expense Insurance proceeds net of related expenses 2,946 (792 ) Impairment expense (11,741 ) — Interest expense (1,620 ) (3,477 ) Interest and other income 48 270 Total other expense, net (10,367 ) (3,999 ) Loss before income tax expense (25,760 ) (44,793 ) Income tax expense (2 ) (2 ) Net loss $ (25,762 ) $ (44,795 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 60,861,450 52,263,885 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.86 )