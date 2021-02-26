 

EQS-Adhoc Ina Invest 2020 Annual Report: positive annual results exceed expectations

Ina Invest 2020 Annual Report: positive annual results exceed expectations

  • Successful first financial year with a positive performance by the portfolio:
    Ina Invest achieved an EBIT of CHF 5.3 million and exceeded expectations with a profit of CHF 3.9 million
     
  • Encouraging business performance: first acquisitions made
     
  • Current project developments on track
     
  • Value of the real estate portfolio rose by 42% to CHF 366 million
     
  • Outlook: plans for growth and implementation of an ambitious sustainability strategy

 

Zurich, 26 February 2021 - Having been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in June 2020, it was a successful first financial year for the Swiss real estate company Ina Invest in a dynamic market environment dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. With a profit of CHF 3.9 million, Ina Invest exceeded its own expectations for the reporting year. The positive performance of its portfolio demonstrates how investments in sustainable real estate assets in key Swiss economic centres are still in demand. Profits associated with revaluation and acquisition were the main factors in the positive annual results.

Successful first financial year with a positive performance by the portfolio
Despite one-off initial costs arising from the IPO on 12 June 2020, Ina Invest achieved a very encouraging EBIT of CHF 5.3 million and a profit of CHF 3.9 million for its first financial year. The profit from the revaluation of its investment properties in the amount of CHF 9.6 million underscores the quality and potential of the existing portfolio and proves that Ina Invest's investment strategy is working. This envisages a portfolio with a 50/50 split between residential properties and commercial real estate, with investment restricted to urban areas only. This strategy will ensure that Ina Invest can maintain a well-diversified portfolio that puts it in a solid position going forward. The portfolio value rose by CHF 109 million to CHF 366 million, which represents growth of 42% and thereby underscores the ambitions of Ina Invest.

07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ina Invest Geschäftsbericht 2020:Positives Jahresergebnis übertrifft Erwartungen (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Ina Invest Geschäftsbericht 2020: Positives Jahresergebnis übertrifft Erwartungen