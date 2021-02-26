 

GrandVision reports 2020 Revenue of €3,481 million and adjusted EBITA of €266 million

globenewswire
26.02.2021   

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 February 2021. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 results. 

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue decreased by 12.2% at constant exchange rates to €3,481 million (FY19: €4,039 million) with a comparable revenue decline of 14.1%
  • E-commerce sales grew by 85% while retail brands e-commerce sales more than doubled compared to the prior year
  • Adjusted  EBITA (i.e. EBITA before non-recurring items) decreased by 43.1% at constant exchange rates to €266 million (FY19: €475 million)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin fell 411bps to 7.7%. Strong commercial execution, structural improvements, and cost discipline were more than offset by limited operating leverage due to COVID-19 related temporary store network closures
  • Net result was -€45 million for the FY20, with a strong recovery from -€212 million in the 1H 2020 to EUR 167 million in 2H 2020
  • Adjusted EPS of -€0.07 (FY19: €0.91)
  • Net debt decreased to €539 million at year-end 2020 (FY19: €753 million) with a 1.3x leverage ratio
  • The store base decreased to 7,260 stores from 7,406 at the end of 2019
  • Contingent upon the Company's financial position not being materially worsened due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2021, GrandVision confirms its intention to propose a dividend for the fiscal year 2019 at the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2021.

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 26 February 2021 at 9am CET.

