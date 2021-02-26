 

IMCD N.V.’s Supervisory Board appoints new chair

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (26 February 2021) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce that Janus Smalbraak has been appointed chair of the Supervisory Board as per today’s date. He takes over from Michel Plantevin, who is retiring from the Supervisory Board at the end of his current (fourth and final) term.

Michel Plantevin was first appointed a member of the Supervisory Board in February 2011 and has acted as its chair since November 2016. From November 2016 until August 2020, he also was a member of the Remuneration Committee. He will remain on the Supervisory Board until the expiration of his current term, at the date of the upcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Plantevin: “In the decade that I have been a part of IMCD, the company has grown to become a global market leader in distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. With diversification in suppliers, customers, end markets, products and geography, the IMCD business model offers resilience through challenging economic cycles, which was proven again most recently during the corona-virus pandemic. I feel proud to have been a part of this remarkable success story and, with Janus Smalbraak as my successor, will leave my colleagues in the Supervisory Board in the comfort that IMCD is well positioned for the future.”

Janus Smalbraak was first appointed member of the Supervisory Board in May 2016 and acts as a member of the Remuneration Committee since October 2018. In 2020, he was re-appointed for a second term of four years with 99.72% of votes cast in favour.

Mr. Smalbraak: “The expertise and support that Michel provided IMCD’s management and his colleagues in the Supervisory Board during his 10 years with IMCD, has been of utmost value. I’m honoured to have the Supervisory Board’s support to take over the chair position and happy that Michel will remain with us for a bit longer to ensure a smooth handover.”

In his new role, Janus Smalbraak will chair the upcoming 2021 AGM, scheduled to take place on 24 June 2021. Upon retirement of Michel Plantevin, the Supervisory Board will continue with five members and will review the need for (and profile of) a sixth board member in the further course of the year.

Additional information on the composition of the Supervisory Board is available on www.imcdgroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/supervisory-board.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attached, also find the release in pdf format.

