17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 8, 2021

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on March 8, 2021 after the close of U.S. markets.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents, covering over 70,000 K-12 schools in the first half of 2020.

Leveraging the Company’s in-school leadership, 17EdTech offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. Powered by its integrated model and technology, 17EdTech’s online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring courses stand out in terms of its unique approach to personalization, realized through a data-driven understanding of individual students’ in-school performance, as well as district-level localized insights.

