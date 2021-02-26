 

Carter’s, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic-related challenges, we achieved our sales and earnings objectives in the fourth quarter,” said Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The strength and growth of our eCommerce capabilities and exclusive brands sold through Amazon, Target and Walmart helped to mitigate the impact of lower traffic to our stores and demand from international customers.

“Since the market disruption began last March, we have focused on profitability and cash flow. As a result, we achieved a record gross profit margin in the fourth quarter through exceptional inventory management, more effective promotions, and improved price realization. Our progress with these initiatives enabled us to strengthen our digital capabilities including eCommerce, which continued to be our fastest growing and highest margin business.

“We are also reporting a record level of cash flow from operations and liquidity achieved through working capital management and the support from our lenders, suppliers, and landlords.

“We’re projecting good growth in sales and profitability in 2021. The new year got off to a good start with the arrival of our Spring product offerings and the benefit from government stimulus payments to families with young children.

“With the promise of vaccines more broadly available in the months ahead, we are expecting a good multi-year recovery from the pandemic. As the leader in young children’s apparel, we believe Carter’s is well-positioned to benefit from this recovery.”

53rd Week

The Company’s fiscal year ends on the Saturday nearest the last day of December, resulting in an additional week of results every five to six years. Accordingly, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included 14 weeks, compared to 13 weeks in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal year 2020 included 53 weeks, compared to 52 weeks in fiscal 2019. The additional week in fiscal 2020 contributed approximately $32 million in consolidated net sales.

Adjustments to Reported GAAP Results

In addition to the results presented in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements, as presented below. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company’s core performance. These measures are presented for informational purposes only. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results” section of this release for additional disclosures and reconciliations regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Fourth Fiscal Quarter

 

2020 (14 weeks)

 

 

2019 (13 weeks)

(In millions, except earnings per share)

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

133.9

 

 

13.5

%

 

$

99.0

 

 

$

2.26

 

 

 

$

162.8

 

 

14.8

%

 

$

125.1

 

 

$

2.82

 

Restructuring costs

7.9

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 expenses

2.5

 

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net

1.2

 

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer bankruptcy recovery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.01

)

As adjusted

$

145.5

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

107.9

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

 

$

162.2

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

124.7

 

 

$

2.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year

 

2020 (53 weeks)

 

 

2019 (52 weeks)

(In millions, except earnings per share)

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

 

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

189.9

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

109.7

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

 

$

371.9

 

 

10.6

%

 

$

263.8

 

 

$

5.85

 

Intangible asset impairment

26.5

 

 

 

 

20.2

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

30.8

 

 

 

 

23.7

 

 

0.52

 

Goodwill impairment

17.7

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 expenses

21.4

 

 

 

 

16.2

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

16.6

 

 

 

 

12.9

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.03

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net

7.6

 

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

 

0.13

 

Customer bankruptcy recovery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.01

)

Store restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

(0.01

)

China business model change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.1

)

 

 

 

(2.1

)

 

(0.05

)

As adjusted

$

279.8

 

 

9.3

%

 

$

182.6

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

 

$

401.0

 

 

11.4

%

 

$

291.7

 

 

$

6.46

 

 

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

 

Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (14 weeks) compared to Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 (13 weeks)

Consolidated net sales decreased $110.6 million, or 10.1%, to $989.9 million, compared to $1,100.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales declined in all segments principally due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Wholesale segment sale decline reflected lower shipments to certain customers, in part due to the Company’s decision to reduce fall and winter inventory commitments and delayed inventory receipts, partially offset by continued momentum in sales of exclusive brands to Target, Walmart, and Amazon. U.S. Retail segment comparable sales declined 9%, reflecting a decline in store sales, partially offset by eCommerce growth of 16%. The International segment sales decline reflected reduced wholesale channel shipments outside of North America and the adverse effects of lower traffic and store closures in Canada, partially offset by strong eCommerce growth in Canada and Mexico.

Operating income decreased $28.9 million, or 17.8%, to $133.9 million, compared to $162.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 13.5%. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $16.8 million, or 10.3%, to $145.5 million, compared to $162.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin was comparable at 14.7%, reflecting improved price realization and lower inventory provisions that were offset by higher compensation provisions and increased investments in marketing, omni-channel capabilities, and distribution.

Net income decreased $26.1 million, or 20.9%, to $99.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $125.1 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $16.9 million, or 13.5%, to $107.9 million, compared to $124.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) decreased 12.5% to $2.46, compared to $2.81 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 (53 weeks) compared to Fiscal Year 2019 (52 weeks)

Consolidated net sales decreased $495.0 million, or 14.1%, to $3.0 billion. This decline primarily reflected the temporary closure of Company-operated stores (particularly during the months of March, April, and May), and for many of the Company’s stores in Canada and Mexico (in December), and decreased sales to certain wholesale customers as a result of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These declines were partially offset by strong eCommerce channel growth. Comparable eCommerce sales in the U.S. and Canada increased 30% and 71%, respectively. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates used for translation in fiscal 2020, as compared to fiscal 2019, had an unfavorable effect of approximately $4.7 million, or 0.2%.

Operating income in fiscal 2020 was $189.9 million, compared to $371.9 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) was $279.8 million, compared to $401.0 million in fiscal 2019. The decrease reflects the decline in net sales, increased inventory provisions, and lower royalty income, partially offset by a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Net income in fiscal 2020 was $109.7 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $263.8 million, or $5.85 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $182.6 million, compared to $291.7 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) was $4.16, compared to $6.46 in fiscal 2019.

Net cash provided by operations in fiscal 2020 was $589.9 million compared to $387.2 million in fiscal 2019. The increase was primarily due to an extension of vendor payment terms and deferrals of retail store lease payments, partially offset by lower earnings related to COVID-19.

See the “Business Segment Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results” sections of this release for additional disclosures regarding business segment performance and non-GAAP measures.

Liquidity and Financial Position

The Company’s total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.8 billion, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion and approximately $745 million in available borrowing capacity on its secured revolving credit facility.

In the first half of 2020, the Company announced that, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, it temporarily suspended its common stock share repurchase program and quarterly cash dividend. No distributions of capital occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Provisions in the Company’s amended secured revolving credit facility restrict the Company’s ability to pay cash dividends or repurchase its common stock through the third fiscal quarter of 2021. The Company’s Board of Directors will evaluate future distributions of capital, including share repurchases and dividends, based on a number of factors, including restrictions under the Company’s revolving credit facility, business conditions, the Company’s financial performance, and other considerations.

The Company believes it has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future to maintain its operations and manage through the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Business Outlook

For fiscal 2021 (a 52 week fiscal year), the Company projects net sales will increase approximately 5% and adjusted diluted earnings per share will increase approximately 10% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.16 in fiscal 2020. This forecast contemplates: 1) lingering effects of the global pandemic and 2) sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth to be heavily weighted to the first half of the fiscal year. This forecast excludes approximately $7 million of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company projects net sales will be comparable to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and adjusted diluted earnings per share will be approximately $0.25 compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.81 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This forecast: 1) contemplates lingering effects of the global pandemic and the adverse effects of transportation delays resulting in late product receipts and 2) excludes approximately $3 million of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and its business outlook on February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To participate in the call, please dial 323-701-0225. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through March 28, 2021, at 888-203-1112 (U.S./Canada) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 9054653. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to our future performance, including statements with respect to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s future outlook, earnings, liquidity, strategy, and investments. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or not materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Certain of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are described in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings “Risk Factors.” Included among those risks are those related to: the effects of the current coronavirus outbreak; financial difficulties for one or more of our major customers; an overall decrease in consumer spending; our products not being accepted in the marketplace; increased competition in the market place; diminished value of our brands; the failure to protect our intellectual property; the failure to comply with applicable quality standards or regulations; unseasonable or extreme weather conditions; pending and threatened lawsuits; a breach of our information technology systems and the loss of personal data; increased margin pressures, including increased cost of materials and labor; our foreign sourcing arrangements; disruptions in our supply chain; the management and expansion of our business domestically and internationally; the acquisition and integration of other brands and businesses; and changes in our tax obligations, including additional customs, duties or tariffs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

CARTER’S, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

For the fiscal quarter ended

 

For the fiscal year ended

 

 

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

 

(14 weeks)

 

(13 weeks)

 

(53 weeks)

 

(52 weeks)

Net sales

 

$

989,897

 

 

$

1,100,523

 

 

$

3,024,334

 

 

$

3,519,286

 

Cost of goods sold

 

525,446

 

 

632,295

 

 

1,696,224

 

 

2,008,630

 

Adverse purchase commitments (inventory and raw materials), net

 

(1,498

)

 

752

 

 

14,668

 

 

2,106

 

Gross profit

 

465,949

 

 

467,476

 

 

1,313,442

 

 

1,508,550

 

Royalty income, net

 

6,287

 

 

7,266

 

 

26,276

 

 

34,637

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

338,370

 

 

311,975

 

 

1,105,607

 

 

1,140,515

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

17,742

 

 

 

Intangible asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

26,500

 

 

30,800

 

Operating income

 

133,866

 

 

162,767

 

 

189,869

 

 

371,872

 

Interest expense

 

15,539

 

 

8,950

 

 

56,062

 

 

37,617

 

Interest income

 

(298

)

 

(366

)

 

(1,515

)

 

(1,303

)

Other (income) expense, net

 

(2,309

)

 

(691

)

 

338

 

 

(217

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,823

 

Income before income taxes

 

120,934

 

 

154,874

 

 

134,984

 

 

327,952

 

Provision for income taxes

 

21,920

 

 

29,727

 

 

25,267

 

 

64,150

 

Net income

 

$

99,014

 

 

$

125,147

 

 

$

109,717

 

 

$

263,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

 

$

2.26

 

 

$

2.84

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

5.89

 

Diluted net income per common share

 

$

2.26

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

$

5.85

 

Dividend declared and paid per common share

 

$

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

CARTER’S, INC.

CONDENSED BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

For the fiscal quarter ended

 

 

For the fiscal year ended

 

January 2,
2021
(14 weeks)

 

% of
total sales

 

December 28,
2019
(13 weeks)

 

% of
total sales

 

 

January 2,
2021
(53 weeks)

 

% of
total sales

 

December 28,
2019
(52 weeks)

 

% of
total sales

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Retail

$

585,762

 

 

59.2

%

 

$

619,868

 

 

56.3

%

 

 

$

1,671,644

 

 

55.3

%

 

$

1,884,150

 

 

53.5

%

U.S. Wholesale

290,079

 

 

29.3

%

 

348,932

 

 

31.7

%

 

 

996,088

 

 

32.9

%

 

1,205,646

 

 

34.3

%

International

114,056

 

 

11.5

%

 

131,723

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

356,602

 

 

11.8

%

 

429,490

 

 

12.2

%

Total net sales

$

989,897

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,100,523

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

$

3,024,334

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

3,519,286

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

Operating
margin

 

 

 

Operating
margin

 

 

 

 

Operating
margin

 

 

 

Operating
margin

U.S. Retail

$

107,904

 

 

18.4

%

 

$

101,307

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

$

146,806

 

 

8.8

%

 

$

225,874

 

 

12.0

%

U.S. Wholesale

52,315

 

 

18.0

%

 

67,377

 

 

19.3

%

 

 

141,456

 

 

14.2

%

 

212,558

 

 

17.6

%

International

14,595

 

 

12.8

%

 

21,299

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

(1,224

)

 

(0.3

)%

 

36,650

 

 

8.5

%

Corporate expenses (*)

(40,948

)

 

n/a

 

 

(27,216

)

 

n/a

 

 

 

(97,169

)

 

n/a

 

 

(103,210

)

 

n/a

 

Total operating income

$

133,866

 

 

13.5

%

 

$

162,767

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

$

189,869

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

371,872

 

 

10.6

%

 

(∗)

Corporate expenses include expenses related to incentive compensation, stock-based compensation, executive management, severance and relocation, finance, office occupancy, information technology, certain legal fees, consulting fees, and audit fees.

 

(dollars in millions)

Fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021

 

Fiscal year ended January 2, 2021

Charges:

U.S.
Retail

 

U.S.
Wholesale

 

International

 

U.S.
Retail

 

U.S.
Wholesale

 

International

Restructuring costs(1)

$

1.6

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

0.3

 

 

$

5.0

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

$

2.2

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

Skip Hop tradename impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

6.8

 

 

3.7

 

OshKosh tradename impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.6

 

 

1.6

 

 

0.3

 

Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic

1.3

 

 

1.1

 

 

0.2

 

 

9.6

 

 

9.6

 

 

2.2

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain(2)

1.1

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

7.4

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

Total charges

$

4.0

 

 

$

1.6

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

$

36.1

 

 

$

20.0

 

 

$

26.4

 

 

(1)

The fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 also include corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $5.4 million and $7.4 million, respectively.

(2)

Impairments include an immaterial gain on the remeasurement of retail store operating leases.

 

(dollars in millions)

Fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019

 

Fiscal year ended December 28, 2019

Charges:

U.S.
Retail

 

U.S.
Wholesale

 

International

 

U.S.
Retail

 

U.S.
Wholesale

 

International

Skip Hop tradename impairment charge

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.2

 

 

$

19.1

 

 

$

10.5

 

Benefit related to sale of inventory previously reserved in China

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.1

)

Reversal of store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 

 

Customer bankruptcy recovery

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

Total charges(1)

$

 

 

$

(0.6

)

 

$

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

18.5

 

 

$

8.4

 

(1)

The fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 also includes corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $1.6 million. 

 
 

CARTER’S, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

December 28, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,102,323

 

 

$

214,311

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,940, and $6,354, respectively

186,512

 

 

251,005

 

Finished goods inventories, net of inventory reserves of $14,206 and $9,283, respectively

599,262

 

 

593,987

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57,927

 

 

48,454

 

Total current assets

1,946,024

 

 

1,107,757

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

262,345

 

 

320,168

 

Operating lease assets

593,008

 

 

687,024

 

Tradenames, net

307,893

 

 

334,642

 

Goodwill

211,776

 

 

229,026

 

Customer relationships, net

37,510

 

 

41,126

 

Other assets

34,024

 

 

33,374

 

Total assets

$

3,392,580

 

 

$

2,753,117

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

472,140

 

 

$

183,641

 

Current operating lease liabilities

185,152

 

 

160,228

 

Other current liabilities

135,240

 

 

131,631

 

Total current liabilities

792,532

 

 

475,500

 

Long-term debt, net

989,530

 

 

594,672

 

Deferred income taxes

52,770

 

 

74,370

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

554,497

 

 

664,372

 

Other long-term liabilities

65,218

 

 

64,073

 

Total liabilities

$

2,454,547

 

 

$

1,872,987

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock; par value $0.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, voting; par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 43,780,075 and 43,963,103 shares issued and outstanding at January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively

438

 

 

440

 

Additional paid-in capital

17,752

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(32,760

)

 

(35,634

)

Retained earnings

952,603

 

 

915,324

 

Total stockholders’ equity

938,033

 

 

880,130

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,392,580

 

 

$

2,753,117

 

 

CARTER’S, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousand)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

For the fiscal year ended

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

December 28, 2019

 

 

(53 weeks)

 

(52 weeks)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

109,717

 

 

$

263,802

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation or property, plant, and equipment

 

90,284

 

 

92,207

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,715

 

 

3,747

 

Provisions for excess and obsolete inventory, net

 

4,866

 

 

5,791

 

Goodwill impairment

 

17,742

 

 

 

Intangible asset impairments

 

26,500

 

 

30,800

 

Other asset impairments and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net of recoveries

 

12,785

 

 

452

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

2,372

 

 

1,437

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

12,830

 

 

16,529

 

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net

 

361

 

 

(564

)

Provisions for doubtful (recoveries of) accounts receivable from customers

 

6,072

 

 

(220

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

7,823

 

Deferred income tax (benefit)

 

(23,254

)

 

(13,300

)

Effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

58,275

 

 

8,121

 

Finished goods inventories

 

(8,063

)

 

(22,474

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(9,132

)

 

(13,759

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

284,824

 

 

6,823

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

589,894

 

 

$

387,215

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

(32,871

)

 

$

(61,419

)

Disposals and recoveries from property, plant, and equipment

 

 

 

749

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(32,871

)

 

$

(60,670

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from senior notes due 2025

 

$

500,000

 

 

$

 

Proceeds from senior notes due 2027

 

 

 

500,000

 

Payment of senior notes due 2021

 

 

 

(400,000

)

Premiums paid to extinguish debt

 

 

 

(5,252

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(7,639

)

 

(5,793

)

Borrowings under secured revolving credit facility

 

644,000

 

 

265,000

 

Payments on secured revolving credit facility

 

(744,000

)

 

(361,000

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(45,255

)

 

(196,910

)

Dividends paid

 

(26,260

)

 

(89,591

)

Withholdings from vesting of restricted stock

 

(5,011

)

 

(4,328

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

9,008

 

 

14,490

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

324,843

 

 

$

(283,384

)

Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

6,146

 

 

1,073

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

888,012

 

 

$

44,234

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year

 

214,311

 

 

170,077

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year

 

$

1,102,323

 

 

$

214,311

 

 

CARTER’S, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS

(dollars in millions, except earnings per share)

(unaudited)

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021 (14 weeks)

 

Gross
Profit

 

% Net
Sales

 

SG&A

 

% Net
Sales

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Income
Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

465.9

 

 

47.1

%

 

$

338.4

 

 

34.2

%

 

$

133.9

 

 

13.5

%

 

$

21.9

 

 

$

99.0

 

 

$

2.26

 

Restructuring costs (b)

 

 

 

 

(7.9

)

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

6.0

 

 

0.14

 

COVID-19 expenses (c)

 

 

 

 

(2.5

)

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

1.9

 

 

0.04

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (d)

 

 

 

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.9

 

 

0.02

 

As adjusted (a)

$

465.9

 

 

47.1

%

 

$

326.8

 

 

33.0

%

 

$

145.5

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

24.7

 

 

$

107.9

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

 

Fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 (53 weeks)

 

Gross
Profit

 

% Net
Sales

 

SG&A

 

% Net
Sales

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Income
Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

1,313.4

 

 

43.4

%

 

$

1,105.6

 

 

36.6

%

 

$

189.9

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

25.3

 

 

$

109.7

 

 

$

2.50

 

Intangible asset impairment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26.5

 

 

 

 

6.3

 

 

20.2

 

 

0.46

 

Goodwill impairment (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

0.40

 

COVID-19 expenses (c)

 

 

 

 

(21.4

)

 

 

 

21.4

 

 

 

 

5.2

 

 

16.2

 

 

0.37

 

Restructuring costs (b)

 

 

 

 

(16.6

)

 

 

 

16.6

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

12.9

 

 

0.29

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (d)

 

 

 

 

(7.6

)

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

5.8

 

 

0.13

 

As adjusted (a)

$

1,313.4

 

 

43.4

%

 

$

1,059.9

 

 

35.0

%

 

$

279.8

 

 

9.3

%

 

$

42.3

 

 

$

182.6

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019 (13 weeks)

 

Gross
Profit

 

% Net
Sales

 

SG&A

 

% Net
Sales

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Income
Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

467.5

 

 

42.5

%

 

$

312.0

 

 

28.3

%

 

$

162.8

 

 

14.8

%

 

$

29.7

 

 

$

125.1

 

 

$

2.82

 

Customer bankruptcy recovery (g)

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.01

)

As adjusted (a)

$

467.5

 

 

42.5

%

 

$

312.5

 

 

28.4

%

 

$

162.2

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

29.6

 

 

$

124.7

 

 

$

2.81

 

 

 

Fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 (52 weeks)

 

Gross
Profit

 

% Net
Sales

 

SG&A

 

% Net
Sales

 

Operating
Income

 

% Net
Sales

 

Income
Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

1,508.6

 

 

 

42.9

%

 

$

1,140.5

 

 

32.4

%

 

$

371.9

 

 

10.6

%

 

$

64.2

 

 

$

263.8

 

 

$

5.85

 

Intangible asset impairment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30.8

 

 

 

 

7.1

 

 

23.7

 

 

0.52

 

Debt extinguishment loss (h)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

6.0

 

 

0.13

 

Restructuring costs (b)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.03

 

Customer bankruptcy recovery (g)

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.01

)

Store restructuring (i)

 

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.6

)

 

(0.01

)

China business model change (j)

(2.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2.1

)

 

(0.05

)

As adjusted (a)

$

1,506.5

 

 

 

42.8

%

 

$

1,140.1

 

 

32.4

%

 

$

401.0

 

 

11.4

%

 

$

73.2

 

 

$

291.7

 

 

$

6.46

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020 (13 weeks)

 

Gross
Profit

 

% Net
Sales

 

SG&A

 

% Net
Sales

 

Operating
(Loss)

 

% Net
Sales

 

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

 

Net (loss)

 

Diluted
EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$

228.3

 

 

34.9

%

 

$

269.8

 

 

41.2

%

 

$

(78.5

)

 

(12.0

)%

 

$

(13.0

)

 

$

(78.7

)

 

$

(1.82

)

Intangible asset impairment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26.5

 

 

 

 

6.3

 

 

20.2

 

 

0.46

 

Goodwill impairment (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

0.40

 

COVID-19 expenses (c)

 

 

 

 

(4.0

)

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

3.0

 

 

0.07

 

Restructuring costs (b)

 

 

 

 

(3.9

)

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

3.0

 

 

0.07

 

As adjusted (a)

$

228.3

 

 

34.9

%

 

$

261.9

 

 

40.0

%

 

$

(26.3

)

 

(4.0

)%

 

$

(4.8

)

 

$

(34.8

)

 

$

(0.81

)

 

(a)

In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present gross margin, SG&A, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and net income (loss) on a diluted share basis excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements included in this earnings release should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or as any other measurement of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s future condition or results of operations.

(b)

Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19).

(c)

Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental employee-related costs, costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies, restructuring costs, and a payroll tax benefit.

(d)

Impairments include an immaterial gain on the remeasurement of retail store operating leases.

(e)

Intangible impairment charges related to the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets.

(f)

Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment.

(g)

Related to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy.

(h)

Related to the redemption of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021 in March 2019 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

(i)

Reversal of retail store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

(j)

Benefit related to the sale of inventory previously reserved in China.

 

 

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

 

CARTER’S, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

(unaudited)

 

 

For the fiscal quarter ended

 

For the fiscal year ended

 

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

(14 weeks)

 

(13 weeks)

 

(53 weeks)

 

(52 weeks)

Weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic number of common shares outstanding

43,284,847

 

 

43,688,514

 

 

43,242,967

 

 

44,402,438

 

Dilutive effect of equity awards

143,789

 

 

318,434

 

 

164,754

 

 

305,514

 

Diluted number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding

43,428,636

 

 

44,006,948

 

 

43,407,721

 

 

44,707,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported on a GAAP Basis:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

99,014

 

 

$

125,147

 

 

$

109,717

 

 

$

263,802

 

Income allocated to participating securities

(1,011

)

 

(1,219

)

 

(1,118

)

 

(2,430

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

98,003

 

 

$

123,928

 

 

$

108,599

 

 

$

261,372

 

Basic net income per common share

$

2.26

 

 

$

2.84

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

5.89

 

Diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

99,014

 

 

$

125,147

 

 

$

109,717

 

 

$

263,802

 

Income allocated to participating securities

(1,007

)

 

(1,212

)

 

(1,115

)

 

(2,419

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

98,007

 

 

$

123,935

 

 

$

108,602

 

 

$

261,383

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

2.26

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

$

5.85

 

As adjusted (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

107,850

 

 

$

124,725

 

 

$

182,550

 

 

$

291,663

 

Income allocated to participating securities

(1,101

)

 

(1,215

)

 

(1,877

)

 

(2,696

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

106,749

 

 

$

123,510

 

 

$

180,673

 

 

$

288,967

 

Basic net income per common share

$

2.47

 

 

$

2.83

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

6.51

 

Diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

107,850

 

 

$

124,725

 

 

$

182,550

 

 

$

291,663

 

Income allocated to participating securities

(1,097

)

 

(1,208

)

 

(1,871

)

 

(2,683

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

106,753

 

 

$

123,517

 

 

$

180,679

 

 

$

288,980

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

2.46

 

 

$

2.81

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

$

6.46

 

 

(a)

In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present per share data excluding the adjustments presented above. The Company excluded approximately $8.8 million and $72.8 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, respectively. The Company excluded approximately $0.4 million and $27.9 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, respectively.

 

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited)

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

Fiscal year ended

(dollars in millions)

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

January 2,
2021

 

December 28,
2019

 

(14 weeks)

 

(13 weeks)

 

(53 weeks)

 

(52 weeks)

Net income

$

99.0

 

 

$

125.1

 

 

$

109.7

 

 

$

263.8

 

Interest expense

15.5

 

 

9.0

 

 

56.1

 

 

37.6

 

Interest income

(0.3

)

 

(0.4

)

 

(1.5

)

 

(1.3

)

Tax expense

21.9

 

 

29.7

 

 

25.3

 

 

64.2

 

Depreciation and amortization

24.2

 

 

25.1

 

 

94.0

 

 

96.0

 

EBITDA

160.4

 

 

188.6

 

 

283.5

 

 

460.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible asset impairment (a)

 

 

 

 

26.5

 

 

30.8

 

COVID-19 expenses (b)

2.5

 

 

 

 

21.4

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment (c)

 

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (d)

7.7

 

 

 

 

16.2

 

 

1.6

 

Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (e)

1.2

 

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment loss (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.8

 

Customer bankruptcy charges, net (g)

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.6

)

Store restructuring costs (h)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

China business model change (i)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.1

)

Total adjustments

11.4

 

 

(0.6

)

 

89.5

 

 

36.9

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

171.8

 

 

$

188.0

 

 

$

373.0

 

 

$

497.1

 

 

(a)

Related to the write-down of the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets.

(b)

Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(c)

Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment.

(d)

Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). Amounts for fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 exclude $0.2 million and $0.5 million of depreciation expense that is included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item, respectively.

(e)

Impairments include an immaterial gain on the remeasurement of retail store operating leases.

(f)

Related to the redemption of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021 in March 2019 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

(g)

Recovery related to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy.

(h)

Reversal of retail store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

(i)

Benefit related to the sale of inventory previously reserved in China.

 

 

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items described in the footnotes (a) - (i) to the table above.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These measures are used by the Company's executive management to assess the Company's performance.

The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or cash flows from operations has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us for working capital, debt service and other purposes.

 

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

 

The tables below reflect the calculation of constant currency for total net sales of the International segment and consolidated net sales for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021:

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

Reported
Net Sales
January 2,
2021

 

Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Translation

 

Constant-
Currency
Net Sales
January 2,
2021

 

Reported
Net Sales
December 28,
2019

 

Reported Net
Sales %
Change

 

Constant-
Currency
Net Sales %
Change

 

(14 weeks)

 

 

 

(14 weeks)

 

(13 weeks)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net sales

$

989.9

 

 

$

 

 

$

989.9

 

 

$

1,100.5

 

 

(10.1)

%

 

(10.1)

%

International segment net sales

$

114.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

114.0

 

 

$

131.7

 

 

(13.4)

%

 

(13.4)

%

 

 

Fiscal year ended

 

Reported
Net Sales
January 2,
2021

 

Impact of
Foreign
Currency
Translation

 

Constant-
Currency
Net Sales
January 2,
2021

 

Reported
Net Sales
December 28,
2019

 

Reported Net
Sales %
Change

 

Constant-
Currency
Net Sales %
Change

 

(53 weeks)

 

 

 

(53 weeks)

 

(52 weeks)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net sales

$

3,024.3

 

 

$

(4.7)

 

 

$

3,029.0

 

 

$

3,519.3

 

 

(14.1)

%

 

(13.9)

%

International segment net sales

$

356.6

 

 

$

(4.7)

 

 

$

361.3

 

 

$

429.5

 

 

(17.0)

%

 

(15.9)

%

 

The Company evaluates its net sales on both an “as reported” and a “constant currency” basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that the presentation of net sales on a constant currency basis provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our net sales that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its net sales between comparative periods.



Carter’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on Friday, February 26, 2021