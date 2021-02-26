 

Greenlane Selected to Moderate Featured Session at SXSW Conference

Eric Hammond, VP of Greenlane Brands, will moderate ‘Celebrities Redefining Cannabis Entrepreneurship,’ featuring panelists Berner, Al Harrington and Flo Storch

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane”) (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, today announced it will be participating in one of SXSW’s Featured Sessions, Celebrities Redefining Cannabis Entrepreneurship. The panel will be moderated by Eric Hammond, VP of Greenlane Brands, and features other notable business leaders including Berner, Founder & CEO of Cookies and VIBES; Al Harrington, Founder & CEO of Viola Brands; and Flo Storch, Founder & CEO of Koko Nuggz.

The Featured Session will discuss the changing business and cultural landscape in the cannabis industry and how leading cannabis brands are actively challenging social and economic disparities by partnering with high-profile entrepreneurs and amplifying their unique stories. 

Greenlane has been Berner’s business partner since 2019, when they collaborated to release their global line of premium rolling papers, VIBES. Additionally, Greenlane is a manufacturer and distributor of Cookies-branded accessories as well as operator of Cookies’ groundbreaking retail concept in Barcelona, Spain. Berner is also an investor in Koko Nuggz, a popular line of cannabis-centric confectionary products based in California and founded by Flo Storch. Former NBA player and Viola Brands founder Al Harrington, will also feature on the panel, where he’ll discuss Viola and how it aims to create more professional opportunities for entrepreneurs of color in the cannabis industry.

“Greenlane is proud to facilitate such an important conversation about the future of cannabis culture and entrepreneurship with this esteemed group of visionary business leaders,” said Eric Hammond, VP of Greenlane Brands. “Berner, Al, and Flo have created some of the most engaging and refreshing brand experiences in the industry, and we look forward to sharing their insights with a global audience in March.”

For more information on SXSW’s virtual conference from March 16–20, 2021, please visit https://www.sxsw.com/attend/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

