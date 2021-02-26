Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Monday, Mar. 1, 2021: Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference at 8:40 a.m. (PT) / 11:40 a.m. (ET).

Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021: Bret Taylor, President & COO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021: David Schmaier, President & CPO, will participate in the Barclays Virtual Software Bus Tour at 1:45 p.m. (PT) / 4:45 p.m. (ET).

Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021: Brent Hayward, CEO & GM, MuleSoft, will participate in the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference at 8:20 a.m. (PT) / 11:20 a.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

