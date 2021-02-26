Vision Marine Provides Update on E-Motion Powertrain Initiatives And Other Corporate Developments

Headway on Key Growth Efforts Reaffirms Vision’s Technology Edge and Strengthens Growth Prospects

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the global boating market by designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly electric boats and propulsion systems, provided an update on its new marketing initiatives and corporate developments since the Company’s initial public offering in November of 2020.



“Since our IPO just three months ago, the Company has made tremendous strides in growing our existing business and furthering our reputation as a disruptive world class nautical technology company,” said Alex Mongeon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vision. Mongeon continued, “We believe the market for our E-Motion powertrain systems continues to expand. The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently reported that U.S. boat sales reached a 13-year high in 2020 while outboard engine sales reached the highest level in 20 years, and that it expects these strong sales to continue in 2021. Vision’s technology positions us well to take advantage of what we believe is a continuing sea change increase in consumer demand, as well as the growing desire by consumers, regulators and municipalities to reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional internal combustion engines. With our recent strategic acquisition of MAC Engineering, Vision has acquired cutting edge next-gen technology and design teams which will expand our market leadership and competitive advantage for years to come.”