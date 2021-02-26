 

Namaste Technologies Announces CannMart.com is LIVE in the USA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

- CannMart.com now offers U.S. based customers hemp derived CBD and smoking accessories     

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce that www.CannMart.com is live in the USA offering Americans hemp derived CBD and smoking accessories. Namaste is excited to be leveraging its VendorLink technology in collaboration initially with DankStop and PeakBirch Logic, Inc., and looks forward to adding more partners to the platform.

The announcement of this expansion in the USA underscores Namaste’s intention to increase its total addressable market and exploration into other verticals and geographies as regulation evolves and other adjacent complementary market opportunities present themselves.

“With ever stronger signals that the regulatory landscape in the USA is evolving, our entry into the jurisdiction through the sale of hemp derived CBD and accessories will position us strategically to begin capturing new market share and build a first mover advantage if and when cannabis becomes legalized federally,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “This development also further validates our investment in technology, as the expansion will be facilitated via our marketplace technology. We look forward to building on this positive momentum as we continue to execute our strategy to position Namaste as a leading global cannabis and wellness company.”

“Our goal will be to aggressively expand our footprint into the USA as we scale up our marketplace platform,” said Chad Agate, CTO and VP of Marketplace at Namaste. “We are not growing or exporting products from Canada into the USA, we are simply carving out our role as the facilitators using CannMart.com and our VendorLink platform. American and other companies that wish to sell legal products in the USA can now use our innovative platform to conduct business similarly to Amazon. We look forward to adding more partners selling their innovative products throughout the USA.”

For companies looking to expand their presence on our marketplace platform please contact us via the following link: https://cannmart.com/sell-on-cannmart

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Namaste Technologies Announces CannMart.com is LIVE in the USA - CannMart.com now offers U.S. based customers hemp derived CBD and smoking accessories      TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs National Supply Agreement with HEXO
12.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces Receipt of Health Canada Processing Licence by CannMart Labs
11.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces Expansion of Product Range to Canadian Medical Customers at CannMart.com with the Addition of Leading Licensed Producers Including Auxly and TGOD
10.02.21
Namaste Technologies Advances USA Expansion Plans with TSX Exchange Approval to Proceed
02.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into Nutraceuticals Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
257
Namaste Technologies - Größter Online Händler startet jetzt richtig durch!