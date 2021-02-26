Desktop Metal, Inc. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), (“Desktop Metal” or “the Company”), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated March 14, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, Desktop Metal is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

The Public Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal’s CEO and co-founder, said, “We are pleased to streamline our capital structure following the close of our business combination and enhance our cash position by eliminating the Public Warrants. More than 75 percent of our public warrants have been exercised to date, bolstering our cash balance and providing us with significant financial flexibility to invest in both organic growth initiatives and pursue inorganic business opportunities in line with our strategy to own printers, parts, and materials that address Additive Manufacturing 2.0 applications across an array of verticals.”