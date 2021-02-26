 

Bombardier Challenger 350 Jet Most Delivered in Category for Seventh Consecutive Year, Company Also Ends 2020 With Highest Total Market Share in Fourth Quarter

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that its best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft was the most-delivered medium category business jet in 2020, making it the category leader for a seventh consecutive year. As detailed in the General Aviation Manufacturers Association’s (GAMA) annual shipment and billings report released February 24, the company also outpaced competitors by delivering 44 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2020. This accomplishment was driven by a record 16 Global 7500 business jet deliveries in that timeframe.

Bombardier’s comprehensive family of business jets firmly positions it to respond to the growing interest in private aviation and the enhanced safety they provide during these exceptional times.

As more people seek to avoid crowds and interest in fractional and air charter increases, the best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft is there to take passengers where they need to be, and it continues to surpass expectations while doing so.

In 2020, Bombardier announced a firm order for 10 Challenger 350 aircraft in a transaction valued at $267 million U.S. and also marked the 350th delivery of the Challenger 350 business jet, a milestone reached after only seven years in service. The best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft now features an expanded selection of sophisticated and contemporary interior design schemes, high-speed Viasat Ka-band connectivity and a refreshed cabin management system, inspired by the industry’s flagship Global 7500 business jet.

In addition to the Challenger 350 aircraft, Bombardier’s Challenger 650 business jet is a masterful expression of high-end craftsmanship and functionality. With its ideal combination of range, speed and field performance capabilities, the Challenger 650 aircraft is perfectly suited for both private and specialized missions, including medevac. The Challenger 650 aircraft is in service with many governments worldwide for various special missions.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Aviation.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 350, Challenger 650 and Global 7500 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information
Anna Cristofaro
Bombardier
+ 1 514-855-8678
anna.cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com


