 

Proactis SA Half Year revenue report Jan 21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 18:05  |  34   |   |   

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the
6 months ended 31 January 2021

Paris – February 26th, 2021 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of business spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ending 31 January 2021, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million     6 months ended
31 January 2020 		  6 months ended
31 January 2021 		  % Change
2021/ 2020(*)
               
Consolidated Revenue     6.2   5.6   (27%)
SaaS (**)     5.9   5.0   (31%)
Services     0.3   0.6   38%
 (Non-Audited Figures)              
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted as a service for its customers. Customers do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the customer churn were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The increase in the Services component of revenues was due to the additional requirements of current customers.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Nationwide, Michelin and Henkel

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Houston, Bonn and Manilla. Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proactis SA Half Year revenue report Jan 21 Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2021 Paris – February 26th, 2021 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of business spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...