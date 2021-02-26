Rush Enterprises announces retirement of Jim Thor, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Thor has been a pivotal part of the development of Rush Enterprises’ vehicle sales and marketing departments since he joined the company in 2004. Thor’s oversight includes heavy-duty, medium-duty, light-duty and used truck sales, as well as bus and the company’s crane, refuse and towing sales divisions, along with the company’s marketing and communications functions.

When Thor joined the organization, the company operated heavy-duty Peterbilt truck dealerships across the southern United States with a limited number of medium-duty franchises operating from those dealerships. Today, Rush Enterprises represents the industry’s leading manufacturers including Peterbilt, Navistar, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird.



Under Thor’s leadership, the company’s vehicle sales grew from 9,856 trucks in 2004 to 30,513 trucks and buses in 2020. Additionally, Thor was instrumental in creating dedicated sales specialists across the country, as well as adding a National Fleet sales organization to provide expertise and counsel to a wide range of market niches and customers. He was a proponent of training and development for members of the sales organization, implementing an expansive sales training curriculum with dedicated trainers. He helped establish the company’s expertise in alternate fuel truck sales, expanding that to include assistance with grant and incentive funding. Thor was also an advocate and helped establish one of the first marketing and communications functions within a commercial vehicle dealership organization and continued to provide leadership and resources to support this function under his oversight.

Prior to joining Rush Enterprises, Thor served for 14 years in various executive positions with Peterbilt Motors Company. In 1996, Thor was promoted to Director of U.S. Regional Sales of Peterbilt, prior to which he served as Regional Sales Manager and District Sales Manager. He began his career in sales with ZF, a technology supplier to the automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

“Jim is a primary reason we now have the strongest truck sales and marketing team in the industry,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “With Jim’s leadership, we have significantly grown in all areas of truck sales. Over the course of his career with us, he has cultivated strong relationships with our vehicle OEMs and component suppliers, but more importantly has built lasting relationships and friendships with many of our customers. Jim is as knowledgeable about the industry as anyone I know, and I’m grateful for what he has taught our entire Sales division through the years. I wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter,” said Rush.