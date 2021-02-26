

Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020





Berlin, 26 February 2021: According to the preliminary business figures evaluated at the Management Board meeting today, Hypoport SE saw significant growth in both sales and earnings (EBIT) in 2020. As the company announced today, sales for the entire group increased by around 15% in 2020 from € 337.2 million in 2019 to around € 387 million. EBIT rose by around 10% from € 33.0 million to around € 36 million.



Thus the Hypoport Group has succeeded in continuing to grow significantly, even in the 2020 financial year, which is characterized by Corona crises. Consolidated sales were thus only slightly below the range of € 400 to 440 million forecast, which was announced before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. The reasons for the slightly lower than planned growth were effects from the impact of the social distancing measures imposed as a result of the spread of coronavirus, such as a weaker acquisition of new customers in the Insurance platform segment and a temporary reduction in property valuation activities in the Real estate platform segment in the first lockdown phase.

In the Credit platform and Private clients segments, the growth dynamic remained at a high level in 2020, despite Corona-related project delays in the roll-out for new customers. The transaction volume of the Europace platform for real estate financing increased by 36% in the past financial year. The sales volume of Dr. Klein private clients rose by 24% compared to the previous year.

As a result of this further expansion of market shares, the robust profitability of the established platform business models and the agility of the entire Hypoport Group in adapting to the economic environment changed by Corona measures, EBIT in the 2020 financial year increased by 10% to around € 36 million.