 

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 20:35  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020

26.02.2021 / 20:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hypoport!
Long
Basispreis 495,31€
Hebel 7,25
Ask 9,89
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 671,84€
Hebel 6,10
Ask 0,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020



Berlin, 26 February 2021: According to the preliminary business figures evaluated at the Management Board meeting today, Hypoport SE saw significant growth in both sales and earnings (EBIT) in 2020. As the company announced today, sales for the entire group increased by around 15% in 2020 from € 337.2 million in 2019 to around € 387 million. EBIT rose by around 10% from € 33.0 million to around € 36 million.

Thus the Hypoport Group has succeeded in continuing to grow significantly, even in the 2020 financial year, which is characterized by Corona crises. Consolidated sales were thus only slightly below the range of € 400 to 440 million forecast, which was announced before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. The reasons for the slightly lower than planned growth were effects from the impact of the social distancing measures imposed as a result of the spread of coronavirus, such as a weaker acquisition of new customers in the Insurance platform segment and a temporary reduction in property valuation activities in the Real estate platform segment in the first lockdown phase.

In the Credit platform and Private clients segments, the growth dynamic remained at a high level in 2020, despite Corona-related project delays in the roll-out for new customers. The transaction volume of the Europace platform for real estate financing increased by 36% in the past financial year. The sales volume of Dr. Klein private clients rose by 24% compared to the previous year.

As a result of this further expansion of market shares, the robust profitability of the established platform business models and the agility of the entire Hypoport Group in adapting to the economic environment changed by Corona measures, EBIT in the 2020 financial year increased by 10% to around € 36 million.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020 DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Hypoport SE: Significant double-digit percentage growth in the Corona year 2020 26.02.2021 / 20:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG, Ergebnisse Q1 '20/'21
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG Q1 '20/'21 Results
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Hypoport wächst auch im Corona-Jahr 2020 prozentual deutlich zweistellig (deutsch)
20:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Hypoport wächst auch im Corona-Jahr 2020 prozentual deutlich zweistellig
19:35 Uhr
Finanzdienstleister Hypoport legt zu - Umsatz unter Erwartungen
19:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Geschäftszahlen 2020: Hypoport mit EBIT-Zuwachs auf rund 36 Mio. Euro und Umsatz von rund 387 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
19:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Geschäftszahlen 2020: Hypoport mit EBIT-Zuwachs auf rund 36 Mio. Euro und Umsatz von rund 387 Mio. Euro
19:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: KPI FY 2020: Hypoport increases EBIT in FY 2020 to approx. €36 million and anticipates revenue of approx. €387 million
08.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Meine Top 4": Tesla, Nvidia, Bitcoin, GameStop, Plug Power, Enphase
03.02.21
Hypoport vermittelt dreistelligen Milliardenvolumen
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: 100 Mrd. Euro Finanzierungsvolumen in 2020 für private Wohnimmobilien, Bekämpfung des Klimawandels, Forschung und neue Arbeitsplätze (deutsch)
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: 100 Mrd. Euro Finanzierungsvolumen in 2020 für private Wohnimmobilien, Bekämpfung des Klimawandels, Forschung und neue Arbeitsplätze

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20:35 Uhr
3.841
Hypoport extrem überbewertet
23.01.21
3.069
Hypoport SE