 

Nexstar Inc. President of Broadcasting Timothy C. Busch to Retire in Mid-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 22:10  |  49   |   |   

Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that President, Broadcasting, Timothy C. Busch, will retire June 1, 2021, following a 36-year career in the broadcast industry. Mr. Busch joined Nexstar in 2000 as General Manager at WROC (CBS) in Rochester, New York and over his career with Nexstar ascended to roles of increasing responsibility including Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer and ultimately President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., the predecessor to Nexstar Inc.

During his tenure at Nexstar, Mr. Busch worked closely with the Company’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook, as Nexstar expanded its local television station group, digital offerings and national market presence. Mr. Sook commented, “Tim and I have worked collaboratively for over 20 years and I’m grateful for his leadership, expertise and friendship. Tim has been instrumental in building the foundation for what Nexstar has become and the values that we have established in terms of our commitment to our team members and the local communities where we operate. On behalf of Tom Carter, Elizabeth Ryder, our Board, shareholders and the entire Nexstar team, we thank him for his many contributions to our long-term success. Tim leaves us well positioned to continue our growth as we have a deep bench of experienced broadcast and digital executives and we are immediately commencing a search for Tim’s successor. We will miss Tim and wish him all the best as he enters the next phase of his life.”

“Throughout my years at Nexstar, I have been fortunate to work directly with Perry Sook and Nexstar’s talented team which has re-shaped the industry, delivered great service to the viewers and users of our content and delivered compelling marketing solutions for companies of all sizes. I have had the honor of working with the executive leadership team that consistently drives strong growth and operating results reflecting the talents of our General Managers and team members across the Nexstar Nation. In addition to building America’s largest local media company, I am proud of our countless accomplishments over the past two decades,” said Mr. Busch. “With a dynamic executive team in place, I am highly confident that the next generation of leaders at Nexstar will extend the Company’s exemplary long-term record of success and the continued creation of shareholder value. I wish everyone in the Nexstar Nation the very best as they execute on their plans for continued growth.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstar Inc. President of Broadcasting Timothy C. Busch to Retire in Mid-2021 Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that President, Broadcasting, Timothy C. Busch, will retire June 1, 2021, following a 36-year career in the broadcast industry. Mr. Busch joined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston, and Robin Wright Headline First Week’s Guests on NewsNation’s “BANFIELD,” Premiering March 1st at 10 PM ET
23.02.21
Nexstar Media Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $1,377 Million
22.02.21
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New York City Operations
03.02.21
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
28.01.21
Nexstar Media Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25 Percent and Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization