 

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition from Guidon Operating LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 22:01  |  22   |   |   

MIDLAND, Tx., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of leasehold interests and related oil and gas assets from Guidon Operating LLC, a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners. Aggregate consideration consisted of $375 million in cash and 10.68 million shares of the Company’s common stock after accounting for post-effective date adjustments. As a result of the acquisition, Diamondback adds approximately 32,500 net acres in the Northern Midland Basin, primarily held by production allowing for capital efficient full field development.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including the current adverse industry and macroeconomic conditions, commodity price volatility, production levels, the impact of the recent presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies and regulations, any other potential regulatory actions (including those that may impose production limits in the Permian Basin), the impact and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions and sales of assets (including the pending QEP acquisition), future dividends, production, drilling and capital expenditure plans, severe weather conditions (including the impact of the recent severe winter storms on production volumes), impact of impairment charges and effects of hedging arrangements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition from Guidon Operating LLC MIDLAND, Tx., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of leasehold interests and related oil and gas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Eldorado Gold Reports 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Increases Dividend