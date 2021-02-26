NANOBIOTIX 2020 Q4 and Annual Revenues Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 26.02.2021, 22:15 | 61 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 22:15 | Regulatory News: NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, announced its revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Full Year 2020 Revenue Twelve Months Ended December 31st K€ 2020 2019 Revenues 50 68 Of which licenses - - Of which services 50 68 Other sales - - Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue In K€ Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Revenues -1.51 14.7 13.4 23.5 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6



