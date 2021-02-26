NANOBIOTIX 2020 Q4 and Annual Revenues
NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, announced its revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Full Year 2020 Revenue
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31st
|
K€
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
50
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
Of which licenses
|
-
|
|
-
|
Of which services
|
50
|
|
68
|
Other sales
|
-
|
|
-
Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
|
In K€
|
Q4 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Revenues
|
-1.51
|
|
14.7
|
|
13.4
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
