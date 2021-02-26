USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in Investor Conferences

Senior management will participate in a series of virtual meetings during the Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy Summit beginning on March 1.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in multiple investor conferences during the following week.

In addition, senior management will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference and expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings on March 2 and 3.

Presentation materials used during the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to those investor meetings on March 1. Presentation materials used during the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior those investor meetings on March 2. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

