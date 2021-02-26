Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Live on the Internet

HIGH POINT, N.C. , Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



The live broadcast of Culp’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, March 4, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.