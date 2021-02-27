 

Empire Closes Disposition of Non-Core Assets

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL”, “us”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its February 24, 2021 news release it has sold an aggregate of 12,538,595 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (TSXV:TGH) at an average price of $0.168 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $2,107,942.50 (the “Transaction”).

The Company paid a cash finder’s fee to an arm’s length finder in the amount of CAD $107,942.50 on a portion of the Shares sold pursuant to the Transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Transaction for general working capital purposes.

About Empire Industries Ltd.
Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. It also uses these same engineering integration skills for special projects in diversified industries such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. It was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of 5 industry sectors, with Empire being selected in the Diversified Industry category. Selection was based on three equally weighted criteria; share price, trading and market capitalization. Empire’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

For more information about the Company, visit empind.com or contact:

Guy Nelson
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 366-7977
Email: gnelson@empind.com 		Allan Francis
Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration
Phone: (204) 589-9301
Email: afrancis@empind.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Empire’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “budget”, “booked”, “scheduled”, “position”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “may be”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such statements include statements with respect to the use of the net proceeds. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Empire believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Empire. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Empire’s expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. Empire disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Empire To Dispose of Non-Core Assets
22.02.21
Empire Industries Announces Name Change to Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.
01.02.21
Empire Industries Announces Stock Option Grants

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
4
Empire Industries - Das Unternehmen hinter den Top-Fahrgeschäften in den Freizeitparks der Welt