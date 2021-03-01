 

EQS-Adhoc Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years

Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years

Zurich, March 1, 2021 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a three-year core material kit engineering and supply contract with a major wind turbine manufacturer. The agreement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership with similar volumes and is expected to generate net sales of CHF 270-350 million over the 2021-2023 period. The contract will generate business for all ten kitting sites, including the new facilities being set up in India. Gurit Kitting will provide additional benefits with the reduction of the Total Cost of Ownership for the customer through innovative design solutions.

'The extension of our existing partnership is the result of our team's ability to deliver consistent high quality and builds on our global footprint and focus on innovative engineered core kits.' says Andreas Kipker, General Manager of Gurit's Kitting business unit.

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

