Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years



01-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Zurich, March 1, 2021 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a three-year core material kit engineering and supply contract with a major wind turbine manufacturer. The agreement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership with similar volumes and is expected to generate net sales of CHF 270-350 million over the 2021-2023 period. The contract will generate business for all ten kitting sites, including the new facilities being set up in India. Gurit Kitting will provide additional benefits with the reduction of the Total Cost of Ownership for the customer through innovative design solutions.