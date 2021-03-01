New shares in Enento Group entered into the Trade Register

A total of 27,795 new shares were subscribed for in Enento Group Plc’s share issue directed to the company key employees without consideration.

The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register on 1 March 2021. After the registration, the total number of the shares in the Company is 24,034,856 shares.

The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of the registration date 1 March 2021.

Trading of new shares alongside the existing shares will commence on 2 March 2021.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.