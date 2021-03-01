ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “ChargePoint”), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, today announced that Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, and the ChargePoint executive leadership team will virtually ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), following completion of its previously announced business combination with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy value chain, which closed on February 26, 2021. Shares of common stock and warrants of the new combined company will be traded under the ticker symbol “CHPT” (NYSE:CHPT) and “CHPT.WS” respectively.

ChargePoint makes official debut on the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

“ChargePoint continues to pioneer the category, becoming the first publicly traded electric vehicle charging company operating across continents,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint. “ChargePoint’s public company debut reinforces the durability of this industry, supported by increasingly progressive climate policy, market preference for clean mobility and more new vehicle introductions than ever before. With our business model tested over more than a decade and approximately $480 million in net proceeds raised from this transaction, I’m confident that ChargePoint is well positioned for continued growth in North America and Europe as the shift to electrified mobility takes hold globally.”

At the close of the transaction, ChargePoint had approximately $615 million in cash (prior to payment of its outstanding term loan), which it anticipates will fund ongoing operations and to support the expansion of the Company’s commercial, fleet and residential businesses in North America and Europe.

ChargePoint will continue to be led by Pasquale Romano, as President and Chief Executive Officer, and its highly experienced leadership team including Rex Jackson, Chief Financial Officer; Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director, Europe; Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer; Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer; Lawrence Lee, Senior Vice President, Operations and Services; Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product; and Eric Sidle, Senior Vice President, Engineering.