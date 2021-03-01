 

TEGNA Inc. Reports Record 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results, Provides First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full- year ended December 31, 2020.1

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total company revenue was $938 million, up 35 percent year-over-year, driven by record political advertising and continued growth in subscription revenue. Revenue was up 46 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018 driven by the same factors, as well as the impact of acquisitions.
  • Excluding political advertising, fourth quarter revenue was slightly up year-over-year.
  • TEGNA generated record political advertising revenue of $264 million in the fourth quarter, including $50 million of revenue generated from the Georgia Senate run-off elections. Fourth quarter political revenue was up 89 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Subscription revenue of $314 million was up nine percent year-over-year due to rate increases. The increase would have been 17 percent but for a temporary suspension of service with AT&T / DirecTV. TEGNA’s comprehensive, multi-year affiliation agreements, combined with subscription revenue renewals, continue to provide clear visibility into subscription revenue growth.
  • TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021.
  • Advertising and marketing services (“AMS”) revenues of $352 million were down six percent year-over-year despite inventory displacement due to political advertising. AMS revenues continue to reflect quarterly sequential improvement since the height of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income was $244 million, almost triple the amount in the fourth quarter of 2019, and non-GAAP net income was $256 million.
  • Total company Adjusted EBITDA was a record $429 million. This represents an increase of 87 percent in Adjusted EBITDA compared with fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 57 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.11 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.16.
  • Record free cash flow was $350 million or 37 percent of fourth quarter revenue.
  • The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $3.6 billion and net leverage of 3.95x, better than the year-end 2020 guidance of 4.1x provided when TEGNA completed its 2019 acquisitions, and despite the impacts of the pandemic.
  • In December, the TEGNA Board of Directors authorized the renewal of its share repurchase program which allows the Company to repurchase up to $300 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over the next three years.

FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total company revenue was $2.9 billion, up 28 percent year-over-year and up 33 percent relative to the full-year 2018, driven by the impact of acquisitions, record political advertising, and continued growth in subscription revenue.
  • TEGNA generated record political advertising revenue of $446 million in the year, up 91 percent relative to the full-year 2018.
  • Subscription revenue of $1.3 billion was up 28 percent year-over-year due to rate increases and acquisitions, exceeding pre-COVID 2020 guidance2 and in line with the guidance of up high-twenties percentage-wise provided on November 9, 2020. Without the temporary suspension of service for AT&T / DirecTV, subscription growth would have been 30 percent year-over-year.
  • AMS revenues of $1.2 billion were down only four percent year-over-year, despite the impact of COVID-19 and political displacement.
  • Net income was $483 million, up 69 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP net income was $507 million.
  • Total company Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.0 billion, up 45 percent year-over-year, and 31 percent above full-year 2018.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.19 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.30.
  • Free cash flow was a record $741 million or 25 percent of full-year revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of 2019/2020 revenue was 21.3 percent, exceeding our pre-COVID 2020 guidance2.

 

 

 

 

 

1 Throughout this earnings release, “acquisitions” includes (1) broadcast stations WTOL in Toledo, OH and KWES in Midland Odessa, TX, (2) multicast networks Justice Network and Quest, (3) the Dispatch Acquisitions, and (4) the Nexstar/Tribune Acquisitions. The Toledo and Midland Odessa stations do not impact 2020 to 2019 full-year comparisons as they closed in early January 2019, but they do impact 2020 to 2018 full-year comparisons.

2 Reflects full-year 2020 guidance provided in January 9, 2020 and February 11, 2020 press releases.

CEO COMMENT

“As we previewed in our January 6th press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results, TEGNA had an exceptional year of growth and innovation,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer. “The resiliency of our business model and continued execution of our five-pillar strategy positioned us for success regardless of the broader economic backdrop. I am particularly proud of the innovative spirit and perseverance of our employees throughout 2020. Their efforts to serve the greater good of our communities have never been more impactful or inspirational. Whether through exceptional local journalism, helping businesses navigate the pandemic or supporting our neighbors through fundraising and giving, our people were there for our communities when they needed us most. And during a time when mistrust is at an all-time high, our journalists are focused on combating disinformation and misinformation, and building and deepening the trust our audiences place in us through our VERIFY fact-checking reporting initiative and award-winning news and digital reporting.

“Due to the very nature of our purpose as a company to serve local communities, social responsibility is woven into the fabric of our Company and culture. In 2020, we took a number of steps to further strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (“DE&I”), appointing a chief diversity officer, identifying specific areas of oversight for our Board as it relates to DE&I and launching a diversity and inclusion employee working group. We recently took further steps by setting five-year goals to ensure our newsrooms, news leaders and management fully reflect the communities we serve. To better reflect our long-standing practices, we have also increased our ESG reporting and transparency, including the adoption of SASB disclosure standards for our industry as part of our 2020 Social Responsibility Highlights report. We look forward to continuing to update you on the work we are doing in these important areas, which remain a top priority of our Board and management.

“Looking to 2021, the full-year 2021 guidance we provided in early January and the incremental first quarter 2021 guidance we are providing today reflect our expectation for continued strength of our operations, visibility into our future cash flows, and continued commitment to prudent expense management. Together with the renewal of our largest network affiliation agreement in January, our high-margin, recurring subscription revenues reflecting leading Big Four rates will continue to be a key growth driver in 2021 and beyond. We successfully repriced approximately 35 percent of our subscribers last year and will reprice approximately 30 percent toward the end of this year. As a result, we still expect our net subscription profits to increase mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021.

“We will continue to execute and innovate to drive advertising and marketing services revenues, and we expect to see continued improvement in underlying advertising trends following the impact of the global pandemic. Premion, our over-the-top advertising business, is poised to continue to benefit from increased viewing on streaming services into 2021 and beyond, helping us expand our revenue base and giving us access to new markets.

“The strong financial position and balance sheet we have built through our thoughtful financing actions and prudent expense management provides us with significant optionality in the ways in which we can allocate capital. We recently reintroduced a three-year, $300 million share repurchase authorization as an additional opportunistic capital allocation tool. As we look to the year ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue to create and return value to our shareholders.”

OVERVIEW OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total company revenues increased 35 percent in the quarter year-over-year, driven by record political advertising and continued growth in subscription revenue.

Subscription revenue grew nine percent year-over-year due to rate increases. The increase would have been 17 percent but for a temporary suspension of service with AT&T / DirecTV.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and political displacement, AMS revenues declined only six percent in the quarter compared to last year. AMS revenues have shown quarterly sequential improvement since the height of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating expenses were $544 million, up five percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $543 million, up nine percent. Expenses less programming costs increased three percent on a non-GAAP basis. The expense increase was predominantly driven by continued investments in growth initiatives such as Premion.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating income both totaled $394 million, up 123 percent and 102 percent, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 3) totaled $429 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin equaled 45.7 percent.

The fourth quarter included a few special items, the full details of which can be found in Table 2. The net effect of these items was to increase GAAP net income by $12 million and GAAP diluted net income per share by $0.05.

Interest expense decreased to $50 million compared to $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the combination of lower average debt and interest rate. Total cash at the end of the quarter was $41 million. The GAAP tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 is 4.7 percentage points lower than the comparable rate in 2019 primarily due to the 2019 rate being unfavorably impacted by a $6.6 million valuation allowance recorded on a minority investment.

OVERVIEW OF FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS

Total company revenues for the full-year totaled $2.9 billion, an increase of 28 percent from 2019 due to the impact of acquisitions, record political advertising, and continued growth in subscription revenue. The 28 percent increase in subscription revenue exceeded pre-COVID 2020 guidance and was in line with the guidance provided on November 9, 2020. Operating expenses for 2020 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 19 percent compared to 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses increased 20 percent primarily due to higher programming fees, a full year of acquisitions and continued investments in growth initiatives such as Premion. Excluding programming and Premion costs tied to top line revenue growth, all other non-GAAP operating expenses were up nine percent above last year driven by acquisitions. On a non-GAAP basis, corporate expenses totaled $46 million. GAAP operating income in 2020 totaled $871 million and $890 million on a non-GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 billion in 2020 compared to $708 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excluding corporate expenses was $1.1 billion, resulting in a margin of 36.4 percent.

FIRST QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

In the first quarter of 2021, TEGNA results will continue to be supported by the growth drivers of strong subscription revenues and year-over-year AMS revenue growth. For the first quarter, the company expects:

First Quarter 2021 Key Guidance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reflects expectations relative to first quarter 2020 results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company GAAP Revenue

 

 

+ Mid-Single Digits percent

 

 

 

 

 

Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

 

+ Mid-Single Digits percent

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(excluding programming)

 

 

+ Low-Single Digits percent

TEGNA is reaffirming all 2021 guidance metrics announced on January 6, 2021:

Full-Year 2021 Key Guidance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reflects expectations relative to full-year 2020 results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription Revenue Growth

 

 

+ Mid to High-Teens percent

Corporate Expenses

 

 

 

$44 - 48 million

Depreciation

 

 

 

$62 - 66 million

Amortization

 

 

 

$60 - 65 million

Interest Expense

 

 

 

$187 - 192 million

Capital Expenditures (Non-recurring capital expenditures*)

 

 

$64 - 69 million (including $20 - 22 million non-recurring*)

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

 

24.0 - 25.0%

Net Leverage Ratio

 

 

 

Mid 3x

Free Cash Flow as a % of est. combined 2020/21 Revenue

 

20.5 - 21.5%

 

 

 

 

 

* Non-recurring capital expenditure amount is supplemental to the previously reported full-year 2021 guidance.

UPDATE ON RECENT STRATEGIC, CONTENT AND PROGRAMMING INITIATIVES

  • Comprehensive Agreements Provide Visibility Into Growth of Recurring, High-Margin Subscription Revenues – In January, TEGNA reached a multi-year affiliation agreement with NBC, the Company’s largest network partner, covering 20 TEGNA markets nationwide including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC. In 2020, the Company repriced approximately 35 percent of its paid subscribers, following 50 percent repriced in 2019, and will reprice approximately 30 percent toward the end of 2021.
  • TEGNA Digital Platforms Achieved Strong Performance Across Key Metrics – Digital viewership continues to rise in consumption, finishing the year with nearly 70 million unduplicated average monthly visitors to our digital properties (source: Comscore), a 49 percent increase from 2019; total video plays of 1.7 billion (source: Google Analytics and YouTube Analytics), a 100 percent increase; total views of 4.9 billion, up 56 percent; and total minutes viewed of 7.8 billion, up 51 percent.
  • TEGNA Announces New Multicast Network – In February, TEGNA announced the spring launch of Twist, a new multicast entertainment network for women. Twist will feature home, food and reality programming for the growing audience of over-the-air viewers. Major unscripted TV hits will include Clean House, Top Chef Masters, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Tiny House Nation, Flipping Out, and more. At its launch, Twist will be distributed in 41 TEGNA markets, 11 Univision markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, and 31 HC2 Broadcasting local markets, reaching DMA’s covering 70 percent of U.S. television households, with additional distribution agreements expected by summer 2021. The new network enhances TEGNA’s leadership among non-fiction multicast networks, following the success of True Crime Network and Quest.
  • Premion Delivered Double-Digit Revenue Growth – Premion, TEGNA’s over-the-top advertising business, finished the year with revenues of more than $145 million, reflecting growth greater than 40 percent relative to 2019. The Company is expecting similar growth in 2021 as Premion continues to benefit from increased viewing on streaming services into 2021 and beyond, allowing TEGNA to expand our reach beyond its TV stations’ large audiences.
  • Acquired Leading Local Sports Podcast Network Locked On – TEGNA acquired Locked On, the leading and innovative podcast network for local sports that produces 160 podcasts and provides in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL team plus major college sports teams. This acquisition will expand TEGNA’s presence in the quickly-growing podcast market and build on TEGNA’s overall sports footprint. (Press release) In February, Locked On entered into a sales and content partnership with Entercom, extending its current podcasts as well as new co-productions to Radio.com, the nation’s fastest growing digital audio platform.
  • Expanded VERIFY to Stop the Spread of Disinformation, Announced Appointment of Managing Editor – TEGNA announced that VERIFY will grow into a standalone national brand through the launch of dedicated digital products and expand its franchise to other non-TEGNA social media platforms in 2021. TEGNA appointed Jonathan Forsythe as managing editor of VERIFY to help lead these efforts, including overseeing daily content production, recruiting and managing VERIFY’s team of journalists, producers and audience-engagement specialists, and working with TEGNA stations to source story ideas and co-produce content. (Press release)
  • Honored with Two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards on Important Social Issues – WFAA’s (Dallas) VERIFY Road Trip: Climate Truth takes a climate change skeptic to meet with experts and to Alaska to witness first-hand the effects of global warming and KING (Seattle) chronicles the final months of a 75-year-old terminally ill cancer patient who chose to end his life under Washington’s Death with Dignity Act. (Press release)
  • Announced Distribution Partnership with Over-the-Top (“OTT”) Streaming Service News on Tubi – TEGNA recently announced a distribution agreement for live news content from 25 stations, including 15 stations in the top 25 markets, with Tubi as part of Tubi’s new local news initiative that is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, the Roku platform, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Xbox and Vizio.

UPDATE ON RECENT CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

  • Expanded and Enhanced Social Responsibility Reporting – TEGNA’s ESG reporting has been enhanced to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) guidelines that are relevant to the Company’s industry group. More information on TEGNA’s ESG reporting is included in the recently published 2020 Social Responsibility Highlights.
  • Continued Commitment to Supporting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (“DE&I”) with Five-Year Goals– The Company has identified key objectives and accountability standards for its ongoing support of DE&I across TEGNA, including five-year goals, updated practices aligned with these goals, and annual key performance indicators to ensure progress and accountability are maintained.
  • Increased Focus on TEGNA’s Environmental Commitment – In addition to its stations’ commitment to science-based environmental reporting, including duPont-Columbia award-winning VERIFY Road Trip: Climate Truth, TEGNA regards environmental responsiveness and resource conservation as an integral aspect of business management. As part of the Company’s increased focus in this area, we will be conducting a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures gap analysis in order to develop goals and set action plans for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. As part of this process, the Company will incorporate science-based emissions reduction targets into our goal setting that align with international consensus on limiting global temperature increases.
  • TEGNA Foundation, Stations and Employees Partnered with Community Non-profits to Address COVID-19 Relief, Social Justice and Other Pressing Needs in Our Local Communities – The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by the Company, in partnership with local stations announced it awarded 260 Community Grants in 48 markets to address COVID-19 relief, social justice initiatives and other pressing community needs. Participation in TEGNA’s employee Matching Gift program doubled in 2020, with 3,000 employee matching gifts approved by the TEGNA Foundation totaling more than $1.9 million to more than 1,000 non-profits. TEGNA stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts and employee giving demonstrate the Company’s commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future.
  • TEGNA Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year – TEGNA received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (“CEI”) and was designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fifth consecutive year. (Press release)

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Throughout the year, TEGNA continued to make prudent decisions to support the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity profile. In 2020, TEGNA completed two offerings of senior notes which reduced interest expense and extended maturities. The Company finished 2020 with net leverage of 3.95x and now has no debt coming due until 2024.

The $300 million, three-year share repurchase program renewal announced in January demonstrates the Board’s and management’s confidence in the business and continued focus on making prudent, disciplined decisions to drive near and long-term shareholder value. The Company has access to a number of tools to return value to shareholders, with a capital allocation philosophy intended to optimize returns through investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, paying down debt, issuing dividends, and repurchasing shares.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our nonpolitical advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. TEGNA is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this press release by wire services, Internet service providers or other media.

CONFERENCE CALL

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on March 1. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com. The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the call toll-free, dial 800-458-4121 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 929-477-0324. The confirmation code for the conference call is 9494304. To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins. A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Monday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Monday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 9494304. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)

 

Table No. 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

937,575

 

 

$

693,955

 

 

35.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

399,367

 

 

355,159

 

 

12.4

 

Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

97,682

 

 

102,959

 

 

(5.1)

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

12,006

 

 

19,781

 

 

(39.3)

 

Depreciation

 

17,183

 

 

15,694

 

 

9.5

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

17,113

 

 

17,574

 

 

(2.6)

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

578

 

 

6,064

 

 

(90.5)

 

Total

 

543,929

 

 

517,231

 

 

5.2

 

Operating income

 

393,646

 

 

176,724

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net

 

1,990

 

 

(773)

 

 

***

Interest expense

 

(49,561)

 

 

(60,304)

 

 

(17.8)

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

(16,759)

 

 

4,998

 

 

***

Total

 

(64,330)

 

 

(56,079)

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

329,316

 

 

120,645

 

 

***

Provision for income taxes

 

84,594

 

 

36,690

 

 

***

Net income

 

244,722

 

 

83,955

 

 

***

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

(418)

 

 

 

 

***

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

$

244,304

 

 

$

83,955

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

***

Diluted

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares

 

219,932

 

 

217,428

 

 

1.2

 

Diluted shares

 

220,659

 

 

218,477

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEGNA Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 1 (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

2,937,780

 

 

$

2,299,497

 

 

27.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

1,503,287

 

 

1,228,237

 

 

22.4

 

Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

365,601

 

 

326,804

 

 

11.9

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

73,295

 

 

80,144

 

 

(8.5)

 

Depreciation

 

66,880

 

 

60,525

 

 

10.5

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

67,690

 

 

50,104

 

 

35.1

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

(9,955)

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

86.6

 

Total

 

2,066,798

 

 

1,740,479

 

 

18.7

 

Operating income

 

870,982

 

 

559,018

 

 

55.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net

 

10,397

 

 

10,149

 

 

2.4

 

Interest expense

 

(210,294)

 

 

(205,470)

 

 

2.3

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

(34,029)

 

 

11,960

 

 

***

Total

 

(233,926)

 

 

(183,361)

 

 

27.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

637,056

 

 

375,657

 

 

69.6

 

Provision for income taxes

 

154,293

 

 

89,422

 

 

72.5

 

Net income

 

482,763

 

 

286,235

 

 

68.7

 

Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

15

 

 

 

 

***

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

$

482,778

 

 

$

286,235

 

 

68.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from continuing operations per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.20

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

66.7

 

Diluted

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

67.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares

 

219,232

 

 

217,138

 

 

1.0

 

Diluted shares

 

219,733

 

 

217,977

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The company uses non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management and the company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating company performance. Furthermore, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors uses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow to evaluate management’s performance. The company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP measures presented provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business. The company also believes these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in their evaluation of our business and other companies in the broadcast industry.

The company discusses in this release non-GAAP financial performance measures that exclude from its reported GAAP results the impact of “special items” consisting of spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net, gains related to businesses we account for under the equity method, acquisition-related costs, advisory fees related to activism defense, M&A due diligence costs, workforce restructuring costs, intangible asset impairment charges, and certain non-operating expenses such as the early extinguishment of debt and a TEGNA foundation donation. In addition, we have excluded certain income tax special items associated with deferred tax benefits related to partial capital loss valuation allowance release, the tax impacts related to the 2019 acquisitions and adjustments related to previously-disposed businesses.

The company believes that such expenses and gains are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. While these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses, charges and gains in the future, the company believes that removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without corporate expenses), a non-GAAP financial performance measure that it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to TEGNA before (1) net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, (2) income taxes, (3) interest expense, (4) equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net, (5) other non-operating items, net, (6) workforce restructuring expense, (7) M&A due diligence costs, (8) acquisition-related costs, (9) advisory fees related to activism defense, (10) spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net, (11) depreciation and (12) amortization. The company believes these adjustments facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by removing potential differences caused by variations unrelated to operating performance, such as capital structures (interest expense), income taxes, and the age and book appreciation of property and equipment (and related depreciation expense). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s discretionary expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt service requirements.

This earnings release also discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP performance measure that the Board of Directors uses to review the performance of the business. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to free cash flow is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Free cash flow is calculated as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), further adjusted by adding back (1) stock-based compensation, (2) non-cash 401(k) company match, (3) syndicated programming amortization, (4) pension reimbursements, (5) dividends received from equity method investments and (6) reimbursements from spectrum repacking. This is further adjusted by deducting payments made for (1) syndicated programming, (2) pension, (3) interest, (4) taxes (net of refunds) and (5) purchases of property and equipment. Like Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s discretionary use.

The company is furnishing guidance with respect to free cash flow as a percentage of revenue for the combined 2020-21 years as well as non-gaap operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021. As noted above, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to free cash flow is net income attributable to TEGNA. Our future GAAP financial results will likely include the impact of special items. Special items may include among other items workforce restructuring charges, gains (losses) on asset sales, asset impairment charges, advisory fees related to activist defense and deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. The impact of future special items may be material. The company is unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, forward looking information on a GAAP basis, because it is unable to project the impact of special items on a prospective basis. The range of estimated free cash flow (non-GAAP) amounts used in forming the free cash flow as a % of revenue ranges can be presented, as they do not include impacts of special items.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)

Table No. 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income follow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020

 

GAAP
measure

 

Spectrum
repacking
reimbursements
and other

 

Gains on equity
method
investment

 

Other non-
operating items

 

Non-GAAP
measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

$

12,006

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

12,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

578

 

 

(578)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

543,929

 

 

(578)

 

 

 

 

 

 

543,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

393,646

 

 

578

 

 

 

 

 

 

394,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net

 

1,990

 

 

 

 

(4,021)

 

 

 

 

(2,031)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

(16,759)

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,575

 

 

(184)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

(64,330)

 

 

 

 

(4,021)

 

 

16,575

 

 

(51,776)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

329,316

 

 

578

 

 

(4,021)

 

 

16,575

 

 

342,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

84,594

 

 

120

 

 

(1,033)

 

 

1,894

 

 

85,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

244,304

 

 

458

 

 

(2,988)

 

 

14,681

 

 

256,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share-diluted (a)

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019

 

GAAP
measure

 

Workforce
restructuring
expense

 

Acquisition-
related costs

 

Advisory fees
related to
activism
defense

 

Spectrum
repacking
reimbursements
and other

 

Other non-
operating
items

 

Special
tax items

 

Non-
GAAP
measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

$

355,159

 

 

$

(3,776)

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

351,383

 

 

 

Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

102,959

 

 

(1,114)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,845

 

 

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

19,781

 

 

(22)

 

 

(1,664)

 

 

(6,080)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,015

 

 

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

6,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,064)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

517,231

 

 

(4,912)

 

 

(1,664)

 

 

(6,080)

 

 

(6,064)

 

 

 

 

 

 

498,511

 

 

 

Operating income

 

176,724

 

 

4,912

 

 

1,664

 

 

6,080

 

 

6,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

195,444

 

 

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

4,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,606)

 

 

 

 

2,392

 

 

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

(56,079)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,606)

 

 

 

 

(58,685)

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

120,645

 

 

4,912

 

 

1,664

 

 

6,080

 

 

6,064

 

 

(2,606)

 

 

 

 

136,759

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

36,690

 

 

1,237

 

 

318

 

 

1,472

 

 

1,539

 

 

(656)

 

 

(6,560)

 

 

34,040

 

 

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

83,955

 

 

3,675

 

 

1,346

 

 

4,608

 

 

4,525

 

 

(1,950)

 

 

6,560

 

 

102,719

 

 

 

Net income per share-diluted

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEGNA Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 2 (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31, 2020

 

GAAP
measure

 

Workforce
restructuring
expense

 

M&A due
diligence costs

 

Advisory fees
related to
activism
defense

 

Spectrum
repacking
reimbursements
and other

 

Gains on
equity
method
investment

 

Other
non-
operating
items

 

Special
tax items

 

Non-GAAP
measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

$

1,503,287

 

 

$

(595)

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,502,692

 

Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

365,601

 

 

(372)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

365,229

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

73,295

 

 

(54)

 

 

(4,588)

 

 

(23,087)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,566

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

(9,955)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

2,066,798

 

 

(1,021)

 

 

(4,588)

 

 

(23,087)

 

 

9,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,048,057

 

Operating income

 

870,982

 

 

1,021

 

 

4,588

 

 

23,087

 

 

(9,955)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

889,723

 

Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net

 

10,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,606)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,209)

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

(34,029)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,319

 

 

 

 

4,290

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

(233,926)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,606)

 

 

38,319

 

 

 

 

(218,213)

 

Income before income taxes

 

637,056

 

 

1,021

 

 

4,588

 

 

23,087

 

 

(9,955)

 

 

(22,606)

 

 

38,319

 

 

 

 

671,510

 

Provision for income taxes

 

154,293

 

 

256

 

 

1,151

 

 

5,801

 

 

(2,646)

 

 

(5,703)

 

 

7,357

 

 

3,944

 

 

164,453

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

482,778

 

 

765

 

 

3,437

 

 

17,286

 

 

(7,309)

 

 

(16,903)

 

 

30,962

 

 

(3,944)

 

 

507,072

 

Net income per share-diluted

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

(0.08)

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.02)

 

 

$

2.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items

 

 

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31, 2019

 

GAAP
measure

 

Workforce
restructuring
expense

 

Acquisition-
related costs

 

Advisory fees
related to
activism
defense

 

Spectrum
repacking
reimbursements
and other

 

Gains on
equity
method
investments

 

Other
non-
operating
items

 

Special
tax items

 

Non-GAAP
measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

$

1,228,237

 

 

$

(4,651)

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,223,586

 

Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

326,804

 

 

(1,490)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

325,314

 

Corporate - General and administrative expenses

 

80,144

 

 

(223)

 

 

(30,756)

 

 

(6,080)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43,085

 

Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

 

(5,335)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

1,740,479

 

 

(6,364)

 

 

(30,756)

 

 

(6,080)

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,702,614

 

Operating income

 

559,018

 

 

6,364

 

 

30,756

 

 

6,080

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

596,883

 

Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net

 

10,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,126)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,977)

 

Other non-operating items, net

 

11,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,891)

 

 

 

 

3,069

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

(183,361)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,126)

 

 

(8,891)

 

 

 

 

(205,378)

 

Income before income taxes

 

375,657

 

 

6,364

 

 

30,756

 

 

6,080

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

(13,126)

 

 

(8,891)

 

 

 

 

391,505

 

Provision for income taxes

 

89,422

 

 

1,596

 

 

6,249

 

 

1,472

 

 

(1,311)

 

 

(3,169)

 

 

(2,230)

 

 

(568)

 

 

91,461

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.

 

286,235

 

 

4,768

 

 

24,507

 

 

4,608

 

 

(4,024)

 

 

(9,957)

 

 

(6,661)

 

 

568

 

 

300,044

 

Net income per share-diluted (a)

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.02)

 

 

$

(0.05)

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below:

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2018

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis)

$

244,304

 

 

$

83,955

 

 

$

160,815

 

Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

418

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Provision for income taxes

84,594

 

 

36,690

 

 

45,438

 

Plus: Interest expense

49,561

 

 

60,304

 

 

47,010

 

(Less) Plus: Equity (income) loss in unconsolidated investments, net

(1,990)

 

 

773

 

 

1,288

 

Plus (Less): Other non-operating items, net

16,759

 

 

(4,998)

 

 

(1,509)

 

Operating income (GAAP basis)

393,646

 

 

176,724

 

 

253,042

 

Plus: Workforce restructuring expense

 

 

4,912

 

 

 

Plus: Acquisition-related costs

 

 

1,664

 

 

 

Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense

 

 

6,080

 

 

 

Plus (Less): Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

578

 

 

6,064

 

 

(2,370)

 

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis)

394,224

 

 

195,444

 

 

250,672

 

Plus: Depreciation

17,183

 

 

15,694

 

 

14,355

 

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

17,113

 

 

17,574

 

 

8,047

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)

$

428,520

 

 

$

228,712

 

 

$

273,074

 

Corporate - General and administrative expense (non-GAAP basis)

12,006

 

 

12,015

 

 

10,945

 

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Corporate (non-GAAP basis)

$

440,526

 

 

$

240,727

 

 

$

284,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2018

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis)

$

482,778

 

 

$

286,235

 

 

$

401,340

 

Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(15)

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Provision for income taxes

154,293

 

 

89,422

 

 

107,367

 

Plus: Interest expense

210,294

 

 

205,470

 

 

192,065

 

Less: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net

(10,397)

 

 

(10,149)

 

 

(13,792)

 

Plus (Less): Other non-operating items, net

34,029

 

 

(11,960)

 

 

11,496

 

Operating income (GAAP basis)

870,982

 

 

559,018

 

 

698,476

 

Plus: Workforce restructuring expense

1,021

 

 

6,364

 

 

7,287

 

Plus: M&A due diligence and acquisition-related costs

4,588

 

 

30,756

 

 

 

Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense

23,087

 

 

6,080

 

 

 

Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

(9,955)

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

(11,701)

 

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis)

889,723

 

 

596,883

 

 

694,062

 

Plus: Depreciation

66,880

 

 

60,525

 

 

55,949

 

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

67,690

 

 

50,104

 

 

30,838

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)

$

1,024,293

 

 

$

707,512

 

 

$

780,849

 

Corporate - General and administrative expense (non-GAAP basis)

45,566

 

 

43,085

 

 

46,986

 

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Corporate (non-GAAP basis)

$

1,069,859

 

 

$

750,597

 

 

$

827,835

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Below is a detail of our primary sources of revenue presented in accordance with GAAP on company’s Consolidated Statements of Income. In addition, we show Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins (see non-GAAP reconciliations at Table No. 3).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

2018

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

313,657

 

 

$

286,558

 

 

9.5

 

 

$

218,456

 

 

43.6

 

Advertising and Marketing Services

351,933

 

 

375,303

 

 

(6.2)

 

 

277,116

 

 

27.0

 

Political

264,110

 

 

24,414

 

 

***

 

139,888

 

 

88.8

 

Other

7,875

 

 

7,680

 

 

2.5

 

 

6,676

 

 

18.0

 

Total revenues

$

937,575

 

 

$

693,955

 

 

35.1

 

 

$

642,136

 

 

46.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

428,520

 

 

$

228,712

 

 

87.4

 

 

$

273,074

 

 

56.9

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

45.7

%

 

33.0

%

 

 

 

42.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

2018

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

1,286,611

 

 

$

1,005,030

 

 

28.0

 

 

$

840,838

 

 

53.0

 

Advertising and Marketing Services

1,174,774

 

 

1,226,607

 

 

(4.2)

 

 

1,106,754

 

 

6.1

 

Political

445,535

 

 

38,478

 

 

***

 

233,613

 

 

90.7

 

Other

30,860

 

 

29,382

 

 

5.0

 

 

26,077

 

 

18.3

 

Total revenues

$

2,937,780

 

 

$

2,299,497

 

 

27.8

 

 

$

2,207,282

 

 

33.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,024,293

 

 

$

707,512

 

 

44.8

 

 

$

780,849

 

 

31.2

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

34.9

%

 

30.8

%

 

 

 

35.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of free cash flow to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis)

$

244,304

 

 

$

83,955

 

 

***

Plus: Provision for income taxes

84,594

 

 

36,690

 

 

***

Plus: Interest expense

49,561

 

 

60,304

 

 

(17.8)

 

Plus: Acquisition-related costs

 

 

1,664

 

 

***

Plus: Depreciation

17,183

 

 

15,694

 

 

9.5

 

Plus: Amortization

17,113

 

 

17,574

 

 

(2.6)

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

7,728

 

 

6,259

 

 

23.5

 

Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution

3,446

 

 

3,072

 

 

12.2

 

Plus: Syndicated programming amortization

17,479

 

 

18,247

 

 

(4.2)

 

Plus: Workforce restructuring expense

 

 

4,912

 

 

***

Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital

602

 

 

573

 

 

5.1

 

Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking

510

 

 

2,999

 

 

(83.0)

 

Plus: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net

(1,990)

 

 

773

 

 

***

Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

418

 

 

 

 

***

Plus (Less): Other non-operating items, net

16,759

 

 

(4,998)

 

 

***

Less: Tax payments, net of refunds

(45,017)

 

 

(10,588)

 

 

***

Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

578

 

 

6,064

 

 

(90.5)

 

Less: Syndicated programming payments

(21,439)

 

 

(18,398)

 

 

16.5

 

Less: Pension contributions

(941)

 

 

(14,694)

 

 

(93.6)

 

Less: Interest payments

(26,191)

 

 

(68,173)

 

 

(61.6)

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(14,916)

 

 

(37,125)

 

 

(59.8)

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)

$

349,781

 

 

$

110,884

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

TEGNA Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 5 (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended Dec. 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis)

$

482,778

 

 

$

286,235

 

 

68.7

 

Plus: Provision for income taxes

154,293

 

 

89,422

 

 

72.5

 

Plus: Interest expense

210,294

 

 

205,470

 

 

2.3

 

Plus: M&A due diligence and acquisition-related costs

4,588

 

 

30,756

 

 

(85.1)

 

Plus: Depreciation

66,880

 

 

60,525

 

 

10.5

 

Plus: Amortization

67,690

 

 

50,104

 

 

35.1

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

20,306

 

 

20,146

 

 

0.8

 

Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution

16,469

 

 

9,558

 

 

72.3

 

Plus: Syndicated programming amortization

71,078

 

 

60,757

 

 

17.0

 

Plus: Workforce restructuring expense

1,021

 

 

6,364

 

 

(84.0)

 

Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense

23,087

 

 

6,080

 

 

***

Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital

6,373

 

 

1,325

 

 

***

Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking

13,180

 

 

16,974

 

 

(22.4)

 

Plus: Other non-operating items, net

34,029

 

 

(11,960)

 

 

***

Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(15)

 

 

 

 

***

Less: Tax payments, net of refunds

(84,889)

 

 

(84,045)

 

 

1.0

 

Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net

(9,955)

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

86.6

 

Less: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net

(10,397)

 

 

(10,149)

 

 

2.4

 

Less: Syndicated programming payments

(74,279)

 

 

(58,436)

 

 

27.1

 

Less: Pension contributions

(5,133)

 

 

(23,101)

 

 

(77.8)

 

Less: Interest payments

(200,766)

 

 

(186,086)

 

 

7.9

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(45,499)

 

 

(88,356)

 

 

(48.5)

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)

$

741,133

 

 

$

376,248

 

 

97.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEGNA Inc. Reports Record 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results, Provides First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Outlook TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full- year ended December 31, 2020.1 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Total company revenue was $938 million, up 35 percent year-over-year, driven by record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
TEGNA Announces Twist, a New Multicast Entertainment Network for Women
17.02.21
TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend
10.02.21
Entercom Enters Into Sales and Content Alliance with TEGNA’s Locked On Podcast Network
10.02.21
TEGNA Stations WFAA and KING Win Prestigious 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards
05.02.21
TEGNA Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11