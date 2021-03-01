 

Long-Time Partners Cerence and BMW to Headline Voicebot.live on March 3, Envision the Impact of Conversational AI on the Driving Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Cerence leaders to present new products transforming mobility at other events this month

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan and Simon Euringer, Head of Connected Drive, BMW Group, will headline Voicebot.AI’s Voicebot.live, hosted by Bret Kinsella, on March 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET.

In this live, virtual event, Dhawan and Euringer will join Kinsella to discuss the future of voice AI in the car. Together, these voice and automotive industry leaders will dissect the latest data about voice adoption in the car, the changing role of the mobility assistant in consumers’ daily lives, and their outlook for the future of conversational AI and the driving experience.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit www.voicebot.ai/live/.

Cerence Experts Featured at Other Industry Events in March
Also in March, several Cerence leaders will be featured experts at a number of global industry events and conferences with a focus on the growing and changing role of AI and UX in mobility, including:

  • Director of Product Management Johan Wouters will present on new Cerence solutions that bring drivers’ digital lives into their cars at 169 Labs’ All About Voice virtual meetup focused on Voice in Cars on March 4, 2021.
  • Hisayuki Murakami, Senior Sales Engineering Manager & Principal Marketing Manager for Cerence Japan, will present on the future of mobility UX at the ReVision Mobility Summit on March 10, 2021.
  • Mr. Dhawan will be a featured keynote on the future of conversational AI at Zinnov's Confluence 2021, Winning the Growth Wars: The Technology and Talent Blueprint in the New Normal, on March 24, 2021.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com




ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Cerence to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
10.02.21
Cerence Tour Guide Transforms Road Trips, Short Jaunts, and Everything in Between by Bringing Guided Tours Directly Into the Car
08.02.21
Cerence Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results
04.02.21
Cerence to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet 2021 Conference
03.02.21
Cerence Receives Baidu Maps Award for Best Ecological Cooperation Developer of 2020
01.02.21
Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2021

